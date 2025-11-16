2 Ways 49ers QB Brock Purdy can Avoid Reinjuring his Turf Toe
Brock Purdy returns to the starting lineup for the San Francisco 49ers when they rematch the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
It’s a great sign to see he’s made a proper recovery as opposed to when he had to start in Week 4. But there’s going to be concern that he reinjures his turf toe, especially since Kyle Shanahan said Purdy won’t be fully fit for the rest of the year because of it.
There’s definitely a risk in starting Purdy, and it’s going to remain constant. He’s about as healthy as can be, and they are going to run with it. However, there are two ways Purdy can avoid reinjuring his turf toe.
Get the ball out quickly
Arguably, the biggest issue with Purdy is he holds onto the ball way too long. It’s part of why Mac Jones was so successful in his starts. He gets the ball out quickly and on time.
That keeps the 49ers’ offense on schedule, helps the offensive line, and protects him. Holding onto the ball and hoping for something to open up for a big play is completely reckless, especially since Purdy isn’t a special talent.
If he doesn’t want to get hit, he will try to replicate what Jones and that’s by throwing the football quickly. Otherwise, he’s going to open himself up to a ton of hits. The 49ers’ offensive line is going to have its fits against Arizona’s strong defensive front.
That’s what happened in the initial matchup in Week 3. The offensive line is average in pass protection, but is prone to struggling against talented pass rushers. Just look at how the Texans' game went.
Either Purdy is going to get rid of the ball for several beneficial reasons, or he’s going to be selfish and try to be a hero by putting himself at risk again.
Slide/give himself up
The main reason Purdy suffered a turf toe injury in Week 1 is because he didn’t slide. Instead, he continued running to escape to the sideline while taking an unnecessary hit. For some reason, he rarely slides.
You would think he hates baseball so much that he is refusing to slide to not give the sport its acknowledgement. There’s just zero excuse for him not to slide.
He can’t take the physicality. If he did slide, he never would’ve sustained his turf toe injury. It’s unclear how mobile Purdy will be in this game. After all, he’s not 100 percent healthy and won’t be for the rest of the season.
But if he does have to move and take off, he needs to slide. He needs to protect himself or risk reinjuring himself. The only person keeping Purdy from being as sweet as he was in 2023 is him.
He refuses to run the offense by getting rid of the ball in a timely fashion, and he refuses to slide when he tucks it and runs. Continuing to play this style will keep him at the injury-prone and inconsistent level he’s in.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchez_to interact with him on the 49ers.