George Kittle Implies 49ers Could Have Cleared Brandon Aiyuk Last Year
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It's hard to take sides in the drama between Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers because there's so much that happened in private that we don't know about.
For example, we thought Aiyuk didn't play last season because he supposedly botched his rehab and never was fully ready to play.
"He’s very blessed by the good Lord with his athletic ability, and those guys tend to heal faster," John Lynch said about Aiyuk on Nov. 6. "But still, it’s a long, long process, and you have to hit all the markers."
Meaning Aiyuk couldn't run as fast as he normally did before his knee injury. Supposedly.
On Monday, George Kittle went on the Pardon My Take podcast and was asked about Aiyuk's current skill level.
"The last time I saw Aiyuk was Week 6, 7 or 8," Kittle said." I don’t really know. I used to make it a habit of mine to go out early in the morning before meetings to watch him train because he’d always be out there early, and I watched him run over 22 miles per hour and stop on a dime. So he’s still got it, or at least that was eight months ago, so I don’t really know."
If Aiyuk could run that fast and slam on the brakes, it sounds like he was healthy enough to play. Keep in mind, Jauan Jennings hasn't run 22 miles per hour ever in his life, and the 49ers let him play football.
Last year, when Ricky Pearsall was taking longer than expected to return from his knee injury, I asked Kyle Shanahan why.
"We don't let people come back until they can hit their normal speeds before they got hurt, or it makes them susceptible to injury again," Shanahan said. "So we're just waiting until he hits those markers."
In Aiyuk's case, it sounds like he hit his markers, and the 49ers kept waiting. Maybe that's why Aiyuk eventually stopped showing up. Maybe he was ready to play all along, and the 49ers chose to keep him inactive because they didn't want to pay him even more money in 2027 if he were to get injured in a game.
Remember, Aiyuk was with the team every day from August through October. He was on the practice field during the week and running routes with the team before games. Perhaps he didn't go to the meeting or was disruptive in them, and that's why the 49ers didn't clear him. Whatever their real reason was, they didn't tell us. They blamed him for not hitting his markers, which wasn't true, according to Kittle.
It's too bad the 49ers let their relationship with Aiyuk get to this point, because they could have used him last year. Maybe they would have beaten the Seahawks in the regular-season finale with a fully healthy Aiyuk. All they needed was 14 points.
Maybe one day we'll find out what really went down between Aiyuk and the 49ers.
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Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.Follow grantcohn