The Good and Not So Good from Day 8 of 49ers Camp: Brock Purdy is Raising his Game

SANTA CLARA -- Here's who stood out on Day 8 of 49ers training camp. Keep in mind, the players have a jog through tomorrow, so the media will not be in attendance.

THE GOOD

1. Quarterback Brock Purdy

Absolutely eviscerated the starting defense today while throwing to wide receivers named Malik Turner and KhaDarel Hodge. Technically, Purdy's No. 1 receiver on the field is Deebo Samuel, but he can't get open, so Purdy is forced to go through his progressions and fire tight-window throws to players who may or may not make the final roster. And despite all this, he threw two deep touchdown passes today and no interceptions. In fact, he has thrown just one interception in all of camp. He's making good, quick decisions, and he's playing with the most confidence I've ever seen from him. There's no question that he's having the best camp of his career. Unfortunately for him, his offensive line is shaky, his running game is non-existent and his receivers mostly are injured. The 49ers need to get him some help before he gets injured like last season.

2. Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir

The 49ers don't have a healthy wide receiver who can challenge him. Today, he casually broke up two passes intended for Deebo Samuel without trying particularly hard. A few years ago, Samuel would have worked Lenoir. Now, Samuel can't even make him sweat. Neither can Demarcus Robinson nor Jordan Watkins. I doubt opposing offenses will target Lenoir much this season. There are other defensive backs they can pick on. More on them in a minute.

3. Nickelback Upton Stout

He's so much better than he was last season. Brock Purdy almost never targets him, because he gives up practically zero separation. Sometimes he gets beaten at the catch point because he's short, but not often. And he's an absolute savage against the run. Today, a wide receiver tried to block him, and Stout picked him up and threw him onto his back. This was roughly 60 yards away from me, so I couldn't see which wide receiver Stout pancaked, fortunately for that receiver. Stout is by far the best second-year player on the team. The 49ers have to find a way to keep him on the field at all times.

4. Cornerback Jack Jones

Undercut and intercepted a deep play-action pass from Mac Jones that was intended for Jordan Watkins, who was running a deep over route. Jones isn't as good as Lenoir or Stout, but he does intercept more passes than them. So if Jones starts and opposing offenses try to pick on him, he'll burn them eventually. I'm warming up to the idea of his starting, simply because he's a playmaker in a secondary that needs one.

5. Free safety Marques Sigle

He does 1-on-1 drills with the cornerbacks and wide receivers, not the safeties and tight ends. And he actually wins some of his reps, unlike Ji'Ayir Brown (more on him in a minute). Today, Sigle broke up a pass that was intended for Junior Bergen who was running an out route during 1-on-1s. Sigle is the best safety on the roster, which isn't saying much. But he's improving in coverage, and he's a good tackler.

6. Defensive tackle Gracen Halton

He missed the first week of training with a knee bruise, but he has been healthy for the past two days, and he's showing that he's a good interior pass rusher. Today, he beat second-year guard Connor Colby cleanly with a push-pull move. Halten seems like he'll develop into a three-down starter, as opposed to Alfred Collins and CJ West, who are two-down players.

Returned to practice after missing a few with hamstring tightness, but did not participate in 1-on-1s or 11-on-11s. Instead, he put on his pads, warmed up with the wide receivers, then rehabbed with the trainers. At least he's progressing.

THE NOT SO GOOD

1. Defensive end Nick Bosa

Missed his second practice in a row due to "soreness," according to the team. That sounds minor and precautionary, which is why it's surprising that Bosa hasn't been on the field at all the past two days. Not even as a spectator. He has been completely missing in action. Is his injured knee sore? Or has he simply decided to stop practicing? Keep in mind, he hasn't really practiced yet this offseason. He has suited up and gone through warm-ups with the other defensive linemen, but he hasn't competed 1-on-1 or 11-on-11, and yet he's injured. Makes no sense unless his body is beginning to break down or he believes the electrical substation theory.

2. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw

Also missed his second practice in a row due to "soreness," but he at least showed up, wore his pads and took mental reps, as opposed to Bosa, who had something better to do, apparently. So, good for Greenlaw. Still, you have to wonder if his body will hold up for an entire season. It didn't last year, which is why the Broncos got rid of him.

3. Wide receiver/running back Deebo Samuel

He's in shape, but he's not fast anymore. And he's still a subpar route runner. But the 49ers need to find ways to use him because they have roughly 20 injured players, so today he played running back and carried the ball three times, which shows you how thin the running back position is right now. The more the 49ers have to use Deebo Samuel on offense this year, the worse they'll be. He's washed. Jordan Watkins is a better receiver than him.

4. Cornerback Renardo Green

He doesn't intercept passes, so he's the main target for opposing teams when they want to challenge one of the 49ers' cornerbacks. Worst-case scenario for the other team, Green will knock down the pass. Best-case scenario, he'll give up the catch or get flagged for pass interference. Today, he got flagged during a 1-on-1 rep against undrafted rookie Wesley Grimes, who probably won't make the team. Green is in serious danger of losing his starting spot to Jack Jones.

5. Strong safety Ji'Ayir Brown

Gave up a long touchdown catch to Malik Turner, who's 30 and probably won't make the team. Meanwhile, Brown thinks he's a top-five safety in the NFL. Truthfully, he'd be better off adding weight and moving to outside linebacker. He's going to get picked on all season until he gets benched and replaced by Malik Mustapha, if he can ever stay healthy.

6. Quarterback Mac Jones

Threw yet another interception, this one to Jack Jones. Jones is having a miserable camp. Last year, he arguably played better than Purdy in camp. Jones was locked in. This year, he's not. He needs to get it together, because the 49ers are going to need him to play at some point in the next few months.