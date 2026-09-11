Grading Mike Evans’ Performance in his 49ers Debut vs. Rams in Australia

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans finally made his long-awaited debut in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams in Australia.

For all the good reasons, there was plenty of anticipation for his debut. The announcement of his arrival in free agency was the 49ers' biggest addition of the offseason, bringing a future first-ballot Hall of Famer to the team and adding a much-needed threat on offense.

Now that Evans has played his first game in red and gold, it's time to evaluate and assess his performance at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Grading Mike Evans' performance: A

Sep 11, 2026; Melbourne, AUS; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (5) in the second half at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Evans had a fantastic debut for San Francisco as they cruised past Los Angeles 27-7. It was the perfect start to the season, particularly against a Rams team widely regarded as one of the best teams on paper in the league.

He finished 6/7 for 49 yards and one touchdown. It can't get much better than that. The only failed reception was because Brock Purdy slightly underthrew the ball.

He immediately showed his value on their opening drive, going 3-for-3 on his targets, all of which arrived on crucial third downs. None of the gains were particularly explosive, but they were important plays that kept the drive alive. The only questionable play call wasn't to do with him, but it didn't matter in the end.

Then, in the second half, he secured his first touchdown for the City by the Bay on a fade route as he reached over Rams cornerback Jaylen Watson to make the catch. It’s his trademark route, with Next Gen Stats reporting that it’s his 34th touchdown reception on a fade route since 2018.

There was a lot of skepticism surrounding Evans this offseason. He is now 33, he had a terrible 2025, the worst season of his career, and he missed a large part of training camp with minor injuries.

Instead, he produced the goods and proved to be an incredibly reliable option. San Francisco didn't overuse him, he almost went perfect on receptions, so it can only bring confidence.

The 49ers desperately needed a player of Evans' caliber and he immediately showed why he can be such a valuable addition to this offense moving forward.

By no means should anyone get ahead of themselves and suggest unrealistic expectations, but a convincing Week 1 performance against a Rams side stacked with talent on both offence and defense is about as good a start as Evans could have hoped for.