Grading Mike Evans’ Performance in his 49ers Debut vs. Rams in Australia
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San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans finally made his long-awaited debut in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams in Australia.
For all the good reasons, there was plenty of anticipation for his debut. The announcement of his arrival in free agency was the 49ers' biggest addition of the offseason, bringing a future first-ballot Hall of Famer to the team and adding a much-needed threat on offense.
Now that Evans has played his first game in red and gold, it's time to evaluate and assess his performance at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Grading Mike Evans' performance: A
Evans had a fantastic debut for San Francisco as they cruised past Los Angeles 27-7. It was the perfect start to the season, particularly against a Rams team widely regarded as one of the best teams on paper in the league.
He finished 6/7 for 49 yards and one touchdown. It can't get much better than that. The only failed reception was because Brock Purdy slightly underthrew the ball.
He immediately showed his value on their opening drive, going 3-for-3 on his targets, all of which arrived on crucial third downs. None of the gains were particularly explosive, but they were important plays that kept the drive alive. The only questionable play call wasn't to do with him, but it didn't matter in the end.
Then, in the second half, he secured his first touchdown for the City by the Bay on a fade route as he reached over Rams cornerback Jaylen Watson to make the catch. It’s his trademark route, with Next Gen Stats reporting that it’s his 34th touchdown reception on a fade route since 2018.
There was a lot of skepticism surrounding Evans this offseason. He is now 33, he had a terrible 2025, the worst season of his career, and he missed a large part of training camp with minor injuries.
Instead, he produced the goods and proved to be an incredibly reliable option. San Francisco didn't overuse him, he almost went perfect on receptions, so it can only bring confidence.
The 49ers desperately needed a player of Evans' caliber and he immediately showed why he can be such a valuable addition to this offense moving forward.
By no means should anyone get ahead of themselves and suggest unrealistic expectations, but a convincing Week 1 performance against a Rams side stacked with talent on both offence and defense is about as good a start as Evans could have hoped for.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal