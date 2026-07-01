This Would Constitute a Successful Season for 49ers WR Mike Evans
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The San Francisco 49ers were extremely active in free agency this offseason, with the signing of Mike Evans gaining all the headlines.
It's hard to disagree with that, considering Evans will be a nailed-on future Hall of Famer when he retires. His career portfolio puts him 21st on the all-time rankings with the most recorded receiving yards in NFL history.
He will be 33 before the first regular-season game in Melbourne, Australia. So now that he's joined the 49ers, what does he have to achieve to ensure he's worth every cent of the three-year, $42.4 million contract he agreed to back in March?
Priority: Remain healthy
Last season, Evans struggled for several reasons. He played in only eight games, by far the fewest of his career, while dealing with multiple injuries and finishing with just 368 receiving yards.
The 49ers can't afford a repeat of 2025. They also dealt with injuries across their receiving corps all season long.
Evans' arrival should alleviate some of the pressure on their revamped receiving department, especially given his impressive résumé, which includes 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.
While age may be seen as a concern, when he reflected on his worst NFL season, he turned the experience into a positive, describing it as a "blessing in disguise."
Output expectation: 800+ receiving yards and 10 TD
It doesn't seem likely that Evans will surpass the 1,000 receiving yards threshold again, but he could make up for that and lead the 49ers in touchdowns.
In Kyle Shanahan's system, he could be used as a reliable red-zone target and is more than likely to be a dependable option for Brock Purdy. Don't be surprised if he finishes the season with double-digit touchdowns.
Even so, surpassing 800 receiving yards would still represent a successful first season in San Francisco. If he can stay healthy and consistently contribute, the 49ers would undoubtedly consider that a worthwhile return on their investment.
If he can stay fit and remain healthy throughout the season, the version of Evans that has proven himself year after year should return. He's one of the league's most accomplished receivers for a reason, and the prospect of him playing under Shanahan is enough to strike fear into defenses across the NFL.
If he proves to be lethal in the red zone, he could become the first wide receiver to eclipse 10 touchdowns for the 49ers since Terrell Owens in 2002.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal