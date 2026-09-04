What to Expect From Mike Evans in His 49ers Debut vs. Rams

Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams in Australia is rapidly approaching for the San Francisco 49ers.

Wisely, the 49ers got to Australia a week before the game. That way, they'll be better acclimated to the 17-hour time difference and any weather conditions.

Speaking of acclimation, one player who is trying to acclimate to the 49ers is the highlight free agent Mike Evans. He's missed a good chunk of time in training camp with a quad injury and then a groin injury.

Evans only participated in practice once before the 49ers flew to Australia. However, it's clear as day that he will play against the Rams. But the real question is: what can you expect from him in his 49ers debut?

It can go either one of two ways.

The first would be that they limit him. He's been getting soft-tissue injuries at an alarming rate since training camp started. If they trot him out there heavily, he could get hurt again.

At 33 years old, his body seems to be breaking down, which isn't surprising. Players his age with a ton of miles on their tires are bound to experience this.

The 49ers could limit Evans to 100% red-zone usage, while shuffling him in and out before that. It could be a healthy amount of snaps for rookie De'Zhaun Stribling if that's the case.

Going this route is probably best to ensure Evans is taken care of. He can be more of a decoy in this game, especially since the Rams have two amazing cornerbacks.

However, I doubt the 49ers go that route. I think they'll go to Evans early and often. I fully expect the first play of the game to be a quick pass to Evans.

Kyle Shanahan will waste no time using his new weapon. Plus, throwing to Evans immediately will put the Rams on alert that he will be a big part of the game plan.

It'll be the Evans and Christian McCaffrey show early to open things up for the rest of the players, like Deebo Samuel, Stribling, and even George Kittle.

It's risky to run Evans as if he didn't miss the bulk of training camp. But this is a must-win game for the 49ers, and they need their offense to lead the way. It's not just because they are facing a divisional opponent.

They flew 16 hours or more to get to Australia, and they arrived a week early. Doing all of that only to emerge with a loss would be a gut punch.

Expect Evans to be heavily featured against the Rams. I can see him getting eight targets with six catches for 80 yards and a score.