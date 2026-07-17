Mike Evan's Spot on ESPN's WR Ranking is a Reminder to the 49ers

Adding a wide receiver like Mike Evans has the San Francisco 49ers feeling like they have one of the best in the NFL at their position.

Just don't expect NFL executives, coaches, and scouts to feel the same. They didn't list Evans as a top 10 receiver in ESPN's Jeremy Fowler's rankings for the position.

However, Evans did get an honorable mention, which appears to have him ranked as the No. 12 receiver in the NFL.

"He's declining, but he's sort of timeless, still big and athletic and gets open. Will be interesting to see how [49ers head coach] Kyle Shanahan utilizes him in different ways," said an NFC scout to Fowler.

With the way everyone on the 49ers has discussed Evans, you'd think they were getting him in his prime. But this ranking is a reminder to the 49ers of what kind of player they could be getting in Evans.

The reality with Mike Evans

December 11, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) catches the football against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers could be getting, as the anonymous NFC scout put it, a declining player. Evans will be 33 years old when the regular season kicks off.

Players at his age will either see a drop off in their performance and/or health. I don't believe his talents will drop much, if at all, in 2026.

But his body could be starting to break down, and it could be related to last season. He suffered a couple of injuries. One was a broken clavicle, which isn't the concern.

The concern is when he hurt his hamstring. Once a soft tissue injury kicks in, it may linger for the following season(s). Evans isn't at an age where he shakes it off anymore.

Would anyone be shocked if Evans barely suits up for double-digit games? Not at all. Not anyone who has paid attention to NFL players entering their mid-30s.

If Evans didn't have a hamstring injury last season, then it's not something to closely monitor. But it would still be a question mark if his body will maintain, as it always is for any player around his age.

And while I don't believe Evans will see any decline in performance next year, there's a decent chance he will. It won't be noticeable immediately. That would take place late in the season when he's feeling the wear and tear.

These are all decent likelihood scenarios for him, and it's why he wasn't considered a top 10 receiver. Sitting at No. 12 feels perfect for him.

Even with some concerns about his performance and health moving forward, he was still a fine addition for the 49ers and worth gambling on.

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