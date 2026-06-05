How the 49ers’ 2025 Season ‘Restored the fun’ for Trent Williams

The 2024 season was arguably the worst for the San Francisco 49ers under Kyle Shanahan.

Nothing went right for them. From injuries to poor performances. Everything was off about the 49ers, which was foreshadowed entering training camp.

The Super Bowl heartbreak was a lasting one for them, and you could see it. Thankfully, the 49ers managed to put that behind them, leading to an impressive 2025 season.

All of the energy and vibes were back again for the 49ers after that year. It was so electric that it restored the fun to playing football for Trent Williams.

2025 reingited the fire for Trent Williams

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) celebrates after an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

“That did restore the fun into it,” Williams said after Week 2 of OTAs. “The season prior was a, excuse my language, ****show. For us to be faced with as much adversity in the next year and to show that we can overcome that and subscribe to the coach and go out there and execute the game plan and we can be successful. It did kind of revive that fun that you get addicted to when you’re playing and winning."

This is incredibly insightful from Williams, and it makes sense. The common theme about the 49ers in 2024 was that their vibes were low. They looked different.

It was somber from their Super Bowl loss, among other distractions. But for Williams, that was the year he held out of training camp for a contract extension.

He wasn't around the team to help bolster the energy. Being away from the facility had to have kept those raw emotions from the Super Bowl defeat intact.

November 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

When Williams returned, Week 1 was right around the corner. He had to jump back into it as if nothing had happened with his contract, which likely played a role in 2024 being odd for him.

The 49ers would go on to win only six games and miss the playoffs that season. It was a forgettable and regrettable season filled with so much angst.

It wouldn't have been shocking if Williams contemplated retirement. He said during his press conference that he didn't, but no one would blame him if he did.

So, of course, when 2025 happens, it gets Williams and most likely others back into the love of the game. Winning is a cure-all, and this past season proved it.

“It definitely lights a fire and reignites that feeling that you had when we were going to the NFC Championship game, we were going into Philly and winning the playoff game," said Williams. "That does feel really good, and it does give you something to look forward to.”

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