Why Trent Williams Signed a Two-Year Extension with the 49ers
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It’s official: on Monday, 20th April, after weeks of negotiating, the San Francisco 49ers finalized Trent Williams’ contract extension.
There’s no better time to get a deal done than the week leading up to the NFL Draft. Williams and San Francisco agreed to a two-year, $50 million extension, including $37 million guaranteed and a $22 million signing bonus.
In fact, Williams becomes the first non-quarterback in NFL history to earn more than $400 million in total contract value and $225 million in guaranteed money, according to his agency, Elite Loyalty Sports.
Why Trent Williams signed a two-year contract
In front of reporters on Monday afternoon, John Lynch explained Williams' contract in further detail.
"We did a two-year deal with Trent, with great confidence that Trent's going to be here for a couple of years," Lynch explained.
"The way he takes care of himself, where his heart's at. I think in the inception of this offseason, what I did—I sat down with Trent, 'Where you at, man? What's on your mind? What's on your heart?' And so that gave us a great feel."
Lynch went on to explain that the extension also potentially allows the 49ers to focus their draft plans on improving the offensive line. Though they signed depth pieces in free agency, Williams will be 39 when his contract expires, even after stating he hopes to play in the NFL until he’s 40.
There is both short and long-term thinking behind this move, giving the team flexibility now while preparing for an eventual transition at a key position, ensuring stability and continued protection for their quarterback in the years ahead.
"That's a premium position, as it is," Lynch said. "I can tell you we're really excited about [recently-added OT] Vederian Lowe. He's a guy who started a lot of games in this league, and we felt like we needed to improve as a swing tackle.
"We also felt like, before we had Trent done, we need to have somebody who can start some games if we run into some hiccups there. And so, I think we have really good depth at tackle.
"But yeah, absolutely, that is a premium position, and we understand that the end is closer than it has been. But we're excited moving forward with Trent."
For now, Williams stays put, continuing to perform as one of the NFL’s top tackles at 37. It's a good thing.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal