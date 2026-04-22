Why Trent Williams Signed a Two-Year Extension with the 49ers

It’s official: on Monday, 20th April, after weeks of negotiating, the San Francisco 49ers finalized Trent Williams’ contract extension.

There’s no better time to get a deal done than the week leading up to the NFL Draft. Williams and San Francisco agreed to a two-year, $50 million extension, including $37 million guaranteed and a $22 million signing bonus.

In fact, Williams becomes the first non-quarterback in NFL history to earn more than $400 million in total contract value and $225 million in guaranteed money, according to his agency, Elite Loyalty Sports.

Why Trent Williams signed a two-year contract

Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tackle Trent Williams and Sondra Williams pose on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In front of reporters on Monday afternoon, John Lynch explained Williams' contract in further detail.

"We did a two-year deal with Trent, with great confidence that Trent's going to be here for a couple of years," Lynch explained.

"The way he takes care of himself, where his heart's at. I think in the inception of this offseason, what I did—I sat down with Trent, 'Where you at, man? What's on your mind? What's on your heart?' And so that gave us a great feel."

Lynch went on to explain that the extension also potentially allows the 49ers to focus their draft plans on improving the offensive line. Though they signed depth pieces in free agency, Williams will be 39 when his contract expires, even after stating he hopes to play in the NFL until he’s 40.

There is both short and long-term thinking behind this move, giving the team flexibility now while preparing for an eventual transition at a key position, ensuring stability and continued protection for their quarterback in the years ahead.

"That's a premium position, as it is," Lynch said. "I can tell you we're really excited about [recently-added OT] Vederian Lowe. He's a guy who started a lot of games in this league, and we felt like we needed to improve as a swing tackle.

"We also felt like, before we had Trent done, we need to have somebody who can start some games if we run into some hiccups there. And so, I think we have really good depth at tackle.

"But yeah, absolutely, that is a premium position, and we understand that the end is closer than it has been. But we're excited moving forward with Trent."

For now, Williams stays put, continuing to perform as one of the NFL’s top tackles at 37. It's a good thing.