Trent Williams Sounds Off on 49ers Rookie Enrique Cruz Jr.

Trent Williams was the last player to join the San Francisco 49ers for OTAs this week.

That means this was the first time the rookies and some new additions to the 49ers met Williams. Having Williams back is great for reinforcing the strong vibes in the building.

But the players who benefit the most from Williams joining OTAs are the rookies on the offensive line, specifically Enrique Cruz Jr., since he’s an offensive tackle.

During his press conference on Wednesday after an OTA practice, Williams was asked about his early thoughts on the rookie out of Kansas.

Williams sounds off on the rookie Cruz

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks offensive lineman Enrique Cruz Jr. (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Very coachable. Working with him yesterday, I just mentioned a couple of things, but it was refreshing to see the next play. He literally corrected what we were talking about. And it’s not like easy stuff. I mentioned it to Coach, and that was his feedback. He was like, ‘Man, that’s been him ever since he’s been here. You tell him one time, and he corrects it.’

“I haven’t been here long. I haven’t had a chance to be with him for an extended period of time, but from what I’ve heard since I’ve been back, I’ve heard really good things.”

This is exactly what you want to hear about Cruz, or any rookie. They’re coachable, so they’re trying to be a sponge by soaking up all of the knowledge and correcting mistakes.

As time progresses, Williams will be able to delve more into the player that Cruz is. But the fact that he’s able to pick up on what he does well so far is a positive.

Cruz needs to continue to stand out to Williams in this way. If he’s impressing Williams, then imagine what offensive line coach Chris Foerster or even Kyle Shanahan is thinking of him.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks offensive lineman Enrique Cruz Jr. (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It’s refreshing to hear that Cruz is “coachable,” as there wasn’t much shared about him that led the 49ers to draft him. Shanahan was mute, and John Lynch cited his athleticism.

Not once did they boast about his pass- or run-blocking ability. Not even about his work ethic. It was bizarre for them not to detail a single trait they liked on the field to draft him.

And it’s probably because he’s a work in progress. He’s a bona fide project, which is why he must be coachable. Having Williams around should help him further develop.

Of course, that is mostly on Foerster, but having amazing talent around is also beneficial. I have zero clue whether or not Cruz will ever be an adequate player for the 49ers.

But he’s certainly got the right start to get there.

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