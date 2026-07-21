What the Biggest Concern is for the 49ers in 2026
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Last season was an amazing performance from the San Francisco 49ers. No one can tell them otherwise, given the adversity they had to face.
With how impressive their season was in 2025, it will only act as a stepping stone towards pushing them further in 2026. However, there is one concern that can hold them back.
This concern can ruin their season from the moment it starts. And no, it's not the injuries, even though that is a concern as well.
What the biggest concern for the 49ers is
Their biggest concern entering the 2026 season is their mentality. It should come into question after what Trent Williams, and Deommodore Lenoir, said after their playoff decimation by the Seattle Seahawks.
Williams, a leader of the team, wasn't distraught over the beatdown the Seahawks delivered to them. Instead, he pointed out how the 49ers weren't supposed to be there with players no one knew of.
"When you're playing with guys you're signing off the practice squad, guys you're taking off the street - you got to temper expectations a little bit," said Williams. "Nobody thought we’d be here, let alone thought we would win this game. At the end of the day, we’re playing with house money when we get to this point, considering who we played with.”
This is not something the leader of a team that just lost badly in the playoffs should say. It's what 49ers fans should say, not a player, especially not a leader.
House money? Sure, and the 49ers should've viewed that as an incredible opportunity to shock the world. His mindset is scary because it indicates being content and/or complacent entering the game and after.
What Williams should've conveyed after the loss is how annoyed he was. He could still acknowledge how the 49ers weren't supposed to be there, but that the beatdown would act as fuel for next year.
Now, you have to wonder if the 49ers feel entitled to make the playoffs. They can view last season as proof that they made the playoffs with half of their team intact.
It's what they did entering the 2024 season. How did that go? Not great. At all. That is why last offseason the biggest emphasis was on the vibes being immaculate from OTAs through training camp.
The 49ers got back to focusing on one game at a time instead of looking beyond. Will they have that humble mindset again this year? It's tough to say.
If the words and actions of the 49ers reveal anything, it's that they believe they will be right back in the playoffs. Meaning, they are looking beyond the week-to-week season.
That is not the right mindset and tone that should be at the facility with a bunch of young players. They will be influenced by the veterans and leaders, like Williams, to feel that way.
Maybe everything will be perfectly fine with the 49ers' mindset, and they will look better than ever. But it's impossible not to consider their mindset going into 2026.
It's what derailed them, among many other factors, in 2024, and it's what drove them in 2025. How will it pan out in 2026?
I guess we'll find out.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz and his YouTube channel to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN