How the 49ers are Already Week 6 Winners Before Playing the Commanders

A chance at 6-0 is starting the San Francisco 49ers right in the face. All they need to do is take care of business at home on Monday Night Football against the Washington Commanders.

It's not a game that will challenge them much, given how lowly Washington is. They should be able to get the win and improve to 6-0, remaining undefeated.

However, as the 49ers enter Monday night's matchup, they're already Week 6 winners before playing the Commanders. How is that possible, you may ask? I'll tell you.

49ers are already Week 6 winners

The 49ers' two biggest and only threats in the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams, both lost this week.

The Seahawks were defeated by the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football, while the Rams were upset at home by the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Seattle's record is 3-3, while Los Angeles' is 2-4. The two powerhouses of the division are in a hole, with the 49ers above and beyond them.

This alone has made them winners of Week 6. They hold a sizable lead in the division over the Seahawks and the Rams, especially with wins over both.

The Seahawks might be able to rebound, as their loss was more justifiable. They went to Denver on a short week after being in an absolute war four days before that against the 49ers.

Oct 11, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) cannot catch a pass thrown by quarterback Sam Darnold (not pictured) against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for the Rams, they're in a complete freefall. They look like a team that heard all of the offseason hype about them and bought into it. What a bunch of fools.

The 49ers have a win in Week 6 already, and they haven't even played a game yet. That said, they can capitalize on this massive opportunity.

San Francisco can continue to separate themselves from the Seahawks and the Rams by defeating the Commanders on Monday night.

They mustn't let this chance squander. Now is the time for them to distance themselves further in case they go through a rough patch later in the season.

That way, this lead that they're creating now will be looked at as a major benefit. It will allow them to have room for error and absorb some losses if it comes down to it.

The NFC West is there for the taking for the 49ers. There's still a long way to go, but right now, the 49ers have everything going for them.

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