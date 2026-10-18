5 Matchups 49ers Must Win Against Commanders

When the San Francisco 49ers take on the Washington Commanders in Week 6, they will have plenty of matchups in their favor. What are the matchups they have to win to avoid the upset?

5 matchups the San Francisco 49ers must dominate in Week 6

Jayden Daniels vs. Fred Warner

The 49ers' run defense is great from an expected points perspective, but they struggle down by down to create negative plays. The Commanders do not have a great rushing attack, but Jayden Daniels is one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the NFL.

However, the athleticism of Fred Warner should be on display against Daniels. How Warner and rookie Jaden Dugger spy and contain Daniels will determine how much Washington scores.

George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey vs. linebackers and Safeties

The Commanders' linebackers and safeties have been a weakness so far. At safety, Nick Cross has been hurt, while Quan Martin and Jeremy Reaves have struggled. At linebacker. Frankie Luvu is better as a blitzer than he is in coverage. Sonny Styles is an athletic rookie but has issues adjusting as well.



This is bad timing for Washington, because the 49ers offense runs through George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey. These two could dominate the target share.

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Kyle Shanahan vs. Dan Quinn

Back in 2016, the Atlanta Falcons made a run to the Super Bowl with Kyle Shanahan calling the offense and Dan Quinn calling the defense. Since they have split paths, Shanahan is 3-1 against Quinn. However, the one loss was when Quinn was with Atlanta. The three wins were when Quinn was with the Dallas Cowboys.

Now, we will see how the two fare with Quinn back as head coach of the Commanders. Right now, Shanahan has his number.

Osa Odighizuwa vs. interior offensive line

The Commanders' biggest offensive line issues are at left guard and center. They have shuffled two options at center, and current starter Lucas Patrick is questionable to play. At left guard, Chris Paul has been a problem. The 49ers' interior defensive line is not deep, but Odighizuwa is a playmaker. He needs to dominate.

49ers interior vs. Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw

Connor Colby has played above his head through four weeks but came soaring back down to earth in Week 5. Now, he gets Daron Payne, Tim Settle, and Javon Kinlaw. Too much interior pressure could make this game closer than expected.