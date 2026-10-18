5 Matchups 49ers Must Win Against Commanders
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When the San Francisco 49ers take on the Washington Commanders in Week 6, they will have plenty of matchups in their favor. What are the matchups they have to win to avoid the upset?
5 matchups the San Francisco 49ers must dominate in Week 6
Jayden Daniels vs. Fred Warner
The 49ers' run defense is great from an expected points perspective, but they struggle down by down to create negative plays. The Commanders do not have a great rushing attack, but Jayden Daniels is one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the NFL.
However, the athleticism of Fred Warner should be on display against Daniels. How Warner and rookie Jaden Dugger spy and contain Daniels will determine how much Washington scores.
George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey vs. linebackers and Safeties
The Commanders' linebackers and safeties have been a weakness so far. At safety, Nick Cross has been hurt, while Quan Martin and Jeremy Reaves have struggled. At linebacker. Frankie Luvu is better as a blitzer than he is in coverage. Sonny Styles is an athletic rookie but has issues adjusting as well.
This is bad timing for Washington, because the 49ers offense runs through George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey. These two could dominate the target share.
Kyle Shanahan vs. Dan Quinn
Back in 2016, the Atlanta Falcons made a run to the Super Bowl with Kyle Shanahan calling the offense and Dan Quinn calling the defense. Since they have split paths, Shanahan is 3-1 against Quinn. However, the one loss was when Quinn was with Atlanta. The three wins were when Quinn was with the Dallas Cowboys.
Now, we will see how the two fare with Quinn back as head coach of the Commanders. Right now, Shanahan has his number.
Osa Odighizuwa vs. interior offensive line
The Commanders' biggest offensive line issues are at left guard and center. They have shuffled two options at center, and current starter Lucas Patrick is questionable to play. At left guard, Chris Paul has been a problem. The 49ers' interior defensive line is not deep, but Odighizuwa is a playmaker. He needs to dominate.
49ers interior vs. Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw
Connor Colby has played above his head through four weeks but came soaring back down to earth in Week 5. Now, he gets Daron Payne, Tim Settle, and Javon Kinlaw. Too much interior pressure could make this game closer than expected.
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley