The Most Impressive Part About the 49ers’ 5-0 Start

Seeing the San Francisco 49ers open up the season with five straight wins is nothing short of impressive.

Now, they were expected to be a good team this season, but anytime you start off the year 5-0, especially notching a win over the Seattle Seahawks, who whooped the 49ers the last two times, it deserves applause.

It’s not just the wins that are awesome to see; it’s how the 49ers are doing. Brock Purdy is playing very sharp, along with Mike Evans, and the 49ers’ defense under Raheem Morris has been lights-out.

However, it’s not the most impressive part of their 5-0 start.

The most impressive part is…

Oct 4, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) carries the ball as Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) defends during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They haven’t needed to rely on Christian McCaffrey. Last year, the 49ers were McCaffrey or bust. They might as well have renamed themselves the San Francisco McCaffreys at that point.

That’s how heavy and insane his usage was, but it was also incredible, even if he wasn’t efficient. Without McCaffrey, it’s unlikely the 49ers make it to the playoffs.

Deviating from a player who’s been the star of the offense is risky and easier said than done, but the 49ers knew they couldn’t replicate his workload in 2026. Not even close to it.

During the offseason, Kyle Shanahan pointed out that the 49ers need to help him out. He’s said that before in previous offseasons, so it was tough to fully take stock of his words.

However, unlike in previous offseasons, McCaffrey wasn’t coming off unreal usage. He’s also not the same player he was in 2023 when he won the Offensive Player of the Year award.

That played a role in the running game’s ineffectiveness last year. Shanahan knows that, which led them to draft Kaelon Black. The rookie has done a solid job of filling in for McCaffrey in spurts.

But Black isn’t the only one helping McCaffrey out. Purdy is doing his part as well. Shanahan is dialing up more passing plays than in previous years.

Their passing game has been more responsible for how great their offense is clicking than the running game. They’re relying more on Purdy and his receivers than on McCaffrey.

It's a surprising yet magnificent sight to see. The best part of it all is that it preserves McCaffrey for when the 49ers need to use him heavily late in the season.

Shanahan surely has that card ready to use when the need arises. Until then, their offense is operating soundly with their newfound identity.

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