How 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Has Become His Own Worst Enemy

It's been quite an eventful last couple of weeks with Brandon Aiyuk going on a social media rampage.

He's been nonstop on there, from posting videos, where he takes shots at the San Francisco 49ers, to acting like he's already signed with the Washington Commanders. It's been odd to put it lightly.

And while he isn't doing anything egregious, his social media antics have only hurt himself. It's gotten to a point where it's no longer a guarantee that the Commanders will sign him once he's released.

The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala, who covers the Commanders closely, has alluded to that. You can read her full thoughts about that here.

Aiyuk will regret social media videos

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) prepares before an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If what Jhabvala alluded to comes to pass, then Aiyuk will regret his social media videos. This entire time, he's been his own worst enemy.

His videos have done nothing but strengthen the negative perspective about him. All he's done is prove how immature he is and that he's a red flag.

He may think there's no harm in the videos. He's not doing anything different than a lot of people do on social media, which is post for attention. That is what I think is driving him with his videos.

But NFL teams aren't going to like that, especially with how constant he's been positing oddly. He's viewing this like a game.

For a player who is coming off a torn ACL and MCL, he would've done better if he posted videos of how he looks running routes and working out.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) picks up a first down past the Titans defense during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans 49ers 168 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even telling his side of the story would've been fair game. Now, he's viewed as this toxic individual, and it's reached a point where it's no longer a guarantee the Commanders will sign him.

It's not like he is communicating with the Commanders behind the scenes. He doesn't even have an agent to do that for him, so he's just basing that off of reports or chats with Jayden Daniels.

Reality will hit Aiyuk like a truck when he's released. He will expect to join the Commanders immediately when the 49ers finally cut him, only to realize they'll hesitate.

I think it will reach that point for the Commanders. It doesn't matter if Aiyuk will be cheap to sign. There isn't a low price in the world any team would like if it meant a massive distraction.

And once that realization comes over Aiyuk, he'll be filled with regret.

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