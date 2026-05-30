NFL History Sends a Warning About Christian McCaffrey’s Future

Christian McCaffrey had an absurd 413 touches for the San Francisco 49ers in 2025, with 311 rushing attempts and 102 receptions. It is fair to wonder what kind of wear and tear that can do to a running back. The history suggests that it could impact the longevity of McCaffrey's career.

San Francisco 49ers might be using Christian McCaffrey too much

Christian McCaffrey is the first player to hit 400 touches since Christian McCaffrey himself when he first did it in 2019. Of course, McCaffrey followed that season up with 76 touches over three games in a season in which he could not stay healthy.

Before that, it was 2017. This is hard to compare because it was Le’Veon Bell of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The two sides were in a contract dispute, and after the Steelers heavy usage of him, he sat out the entire season. Bell fizzled out of the NFL after that point.

Before that, we go to 2014, with DeMarco Murray. Murray is another tough comparison because once again, the Cowboys used him so much because it was the last year of his contract, and he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. Still, he went from 449 touches of the ball down to 237 in the following season.

In 2009, Chris Johnson had 408 touches. In 2010, he had 360 touches, and while he was not nearly dynamic, that is by far the most successful story of a running back coming off of such a significant workload, and that was 16 seasons ago.

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LaDainian Tomlinson is the most productive player in a year after 400 touches. He had 375 touches in 2007 after 404 touches the year prior. Interestingly enough, Steven Jackson and Larry Johnson both went over 400 touches in 2006 as well, showing it was a different game then. Still, both Jackson and Johnson got hurt in the following season.

So, over the past 20 years, you can find two players maintain health in the season following 200 touches. What makes it even more wild is the age factor. McCaffrey was 29 years old in 2025. The last time he had that many touches, he was 23 years old. Bell was 25, Murray was 26, and Johnson was 24. Even Tomlinson and Johnson were 27 while Jackson was 23.

In 2005, Tiki Barber had 411 touches. The following year, he had 385 touches, stayed productive, but retired after that year. Curtis Martin had 412 carries in 2004, had 244 the next year, and retired. Those are the only players in NFL history to do it at his age. Will the same end be in store for McCaffrey after 2027?