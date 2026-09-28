How the 49ers Fared When Things Went Against Them in Win Over Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers edged out the Arizona Cardinals 36-30 in Week 3 to maintain their 100% winning record.

The Cardinals gave it a good go, ending the game just one possession behind. The 49ers shouldn’t have allowed 30 points against one of the league's worst teams, but given how paper-thin their defence is, you can cut them some slack.

San Francisco responded perfectly after looking edgy

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) runs with the ball Arizona Cardinals in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the second quarter, it looked like one-way traffic. Being 17-6 up was more or less what the 49ers should have achieved in that first half.

But just before the end of the first half, Mike Evans was left looking visibly in pain and didn't return. Deommodore Lenoir suffered a concussion, although he was cleared to return.

After the interval, Trent Williams was carted off the field. Renardo Green and Grace Halton also left, while Dre Greenlaw went down as well.

As always, injuries played a part and the relentlessness of it all likely caught up with the 49ers’ defense mentally, on top of the extra possessions created by the Cardinals. They had the ball longer.

It got to the point where the two teams were separated by just a field goal, but the offense came through when it mattered. Christian McCaffrey showed his explosiveness with key first downs, George Kittle secured two important touchdowns, and Brock Purdy made some big plays when his team needed them. If it wasn't for Kittle's holding that stopped it from happening, Purdy's incredible scramble for a touchdown would have reminded you of Steve Young in his prime.

So, despite an aging roster, the 49ers showed they were able to dig in when faced with adversity. This was their biggest test so far, but that doesn't necessarily mean it will be the story all year. Arizona's roster punched above its weight, but they are unlikely to be in the playoff hunt. Still, taking confidence from a game like this will be huge with tougher opponents awaiting them.

It also provided echoes of last season. Even when injuries impacted many players, which is a recurring challenge this year, Kyle Shanahan can still find ways to ensure his offense scores heavily.

The cracks began to show in this matchup with all their injuries, and losing offensive starters is a concern when the defense is already struggling to shut down teams that aren't going to make the playoffs.

Getting the win in the end is just as important as all the others, but the offense stepped up to make that happen.