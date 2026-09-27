San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals Live Scores and Updates

SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 3 home game against the Arizona Cardinals. This will be updated frequently with information and analysis from the press box. Keep in mind, Nick Bosa will miss today's game with a calf injury which will keep him out for multiple weeks.

The 49ers just announced their inactives:

James Thompson

Ephesians Prysock

Tatum Bethune

Romello Height

Nick Bosa

Enrique Cruz

Kurtis Rourke (3rd QB)

Here's my prediction for today's game: The Cardinals will win...the time of possession. They'll run the ball effectively and stay on the field for most of the game. This will keep the score relatively low. Brock Purdy will face pressure for the first time this season, but the passing game will continue to flourish thanks to Mike Evans, who will play through a hip injury, and the 49ers will win 24-17.

49ers vs. Cardinals live updates and analysis