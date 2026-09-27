San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals Live Scores and Updates
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SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 3 home game against the Arizona Cardinals. This will be updated frequently with information and analysis from the press box. Keep in mind, Nick Bosa will miss today's game with a calf injury which will keep him out for multiple weeks.
The 49ers just announced their inactives:
James Thompson
Ephesians Prysock
Tatum Bethune
Romello Height
Nick Bosa
Enrique Cruz
Kurtis Rourke (3rd QB)
Here's my prediction for today's game: The Cardinals will win...the time of possession. They'll run the ball effectively and stay on the field for most of the game. This will keep the score relatively low. Brock Purdy will face pressure for the first time this season, but the passing game will continue to flourish thanks to Mike Evans, who will play through a hip injury, and the 49ers will win 24-17.
49ers vs. Cardinals live updates and analysis
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Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.Follow grantcohn