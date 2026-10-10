49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Describes Brock Purdy's Mentality During Games
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Kyle Shanahan's coaching makes it notoriously difficult to impress him during San Francisco 49ers games.
He's relentless in his approach, but rightly so. Football is all about situational awareness and having the ability to anticipate every possible scenario before it unfolds.
Everybody within the 49ers organization always talks highly of what it's like to play under his leadership. He sets high standards for himself and his players, demanding them to be at the very best of their game.
In a recent interview, Shanahan spoke at length about why Brock Purdy is "awesome" to coach, explaining that the quarterback perfectly embodies what he wants from the position.
“On our first touchdown vs Denver, he had an awesome drive. He scored throwing that ball to Deebo and did his little Dougie, but there were a few plays on that drive where I thought he did lose his patience, where he just gave up on things a little quick, didn’t have confidence in them and broke the pocket and didn’t sit there and play quarterback," shared Shanahan with NBC Sports Bay Area.
"Sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s bad. I remember him coming off the field and we didn’t have any play on the one Deebo scored on. It was an off-schedule and Brock found him and it was awesome. I was like 'Dude, we scored because of you on that drive, but settle down some. There was a couple plays in there that I thought you were losing your patience and getting out too quick' and that’s why Brock’s awesome.
"He doesn’t get offended, he’s like 'I know, it was unlucky wasn’t it', it was two plays he did it on. So you can keep coaching him no matter what the game’s like and you keep it moving after that.”
Shanahan has had multiple quarterbacks in his time at San Francisco, but none are on the same level as Purdy.
This applies to both his ability and his coachability. Purdy's ability to remain composed under pressure is a key quality. The best example is the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions.
Purdy is the ideal quarterback for Shanahan's system. Now, the challenge is to translate that into another Super Bowl appearance and, ultimately, win it all.
They've come close twice, so anything's possible if Purdy remains the quarterback. It's still incredible to think about the circumstances that led the franchise to get him.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He is currently the owner of a motorbike racing outlet titled The Moto Report, where he produces written and video content on the biggest motorbike racing series in the world. Henry has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. His career highlights include covering the team for On SI throughout 2025 and previously interviewing 49ers legend George Kittle on a wide range of topics, such as his career highlights and what it means to him to represent the city of San Francisco.Follow thehenrycheal