San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones is set to make his first start of the season against the Seattle Seahawks.

Brock Purdy is dealing with a minor ankle injury, bringing Jones into the picture once again. Jones already has a strong understanding of the system, having started eight games last season while Purdy recovered from a turf toe injury.

The world knows that Jones is much more flamboyant and isn't shy about sharing that personality in San Francisco's locker room. In fact, the locker room loves that side of him.

With game day on the horizon, Jones explains that energy remains the same when he's thrust into the starter position.

"Oh, yeah. That was the big question last year too. 'Oh, you start eight games or whatever, were you at the front?' You can go look. I was at the front. I'll be at the front again," Jones shared to reporters on Friday.

"I just like getting hyped up for the games and, honestly, that's what it's all about, having fun. I definitely am a little turned down, they say, when I'm starting because I have to focus so much on each play.

"I think that's how I play my best just in the cerebral mindset, one play at a time and don't let anything get to me, so that's what I'm going to do."

Sep 20, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Playing with freedom brings the best out of Jones, but after the adversity he's faced in his career in positions as a starter, he's had to work on his self-belief.

"Every time I've played well, I've played free. I've played because the coach believes in me, but most importantly because I believe in myself," he stated.

"I learned that the hard way when you stop believing in yourself. That'll never happen again. I'm looking forward to just having my guys have my back and I have their back, but most importantly, believing in yourself, so definitely going to do that.

"It's not going to be perfect, it never has, never will be, but if you don't believe in you, then you have no chance."

Jones has proven under Kyle Shanahan's scheme he can win football games, but this would be his toughest test against the Seattle Seahawks.

The 49ers got the job done the first time round, completing the double over them would imply a playoff place is within reach.

Let's see whether Jones can face this next challenge.