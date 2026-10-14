How the 49ers’ Improved Defense Takes them to Another Level

The San Francisco 49ers (5-0) defeated the Seattle Seahawks (3-2) 32-29, beating their divisional foe and the defending Super Bowl champions after the 49ers' loss to Seattle in two pivotal games to end last season.

The 49ers' offense is similar to last season's, but has improved with Brock Purdy taking a step forward and the free-agent signing of Mike Evans. But what stood out in the 49ers' win in Seattle was the improvement from their defense.

In three games last season, San Francisco forced just two turnovers against the Seahawks; on Sunday, the team doubled that, with four turnovers: two interceptions and two fumbles recovered.

“I thought the D was unbelievable today. I mean to get us those four turnovers that was the difference between winning and losing today,” coach Kyle Shanahan said postgame.“To be able to get those points off those turnovers I thought they limited their explosives defended the run well.”

Seattle's offense has gotten weaker, losing running back Kenneth Walker to the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency.

But the 49ers' hiring of defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offseason additions, and young players developing from last year have helped the unit reach a new level.

So far, Morris’ defense allows 18.6 points per game, down from 22.7 that the 49ers averaged last season.

49ers linebacker Fred Warner, who missed the last two games against Seattle last season, returned to the rivalry, forcing one fumble while leading the team with 10 tackles.

His presence alone improved the defense's outlook, along with a standout performances from rookie defensive lineman Gracen Halten who had three tackles, two tackles for loss a sack and a forced fumble in which he recovered for a touchdown.

Linebacker Jayden Dugger, who had one sack and two tackles for loss. Dugger filled in well for outside linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who was disqualified in the second quarter. This 49ers rookie class has made a meaningful impact.

Morris has also improved the team's secondary, allowing 199 passing yards per game, down from 222 passing yards in 2025.

Morris has significantly helped develop cornerback Renardo Green, who leads the team with three interceptions this season, two against Seattle. In previous seasons, Green has only had one interception in his career.

“Renardo’s ceiling is very high. I think he can be a very good corner in this league and he’s showing that,” Shanahan said. “I mean, he was big time today; it wasn’t just the two picks but stopping the slant there at the end when they were right in that field goal range.”

A big surprise has been its safeties, which are a unit many had concerns about heading into this season.

Ji'Ayir Brown has taken a step forward, already recording 34 tackles, nearly half as many as he had in any other full season (76.5).

Additionally, Morris has improved one of the 49ers' most injury-plagued units, the defensive line. Morris has been more aggressive with his pass rush than previous coordinators, getting 2.2 sacks per game. Last year, the 49ers averaged 1.2 sacks per game.

The 49ers will also get defensive end Nick Bosa back, who sustained a calf injury in Week 1. He has been limited and has struggled with injuries over the last two seasons, but anything he provides will help the unit.