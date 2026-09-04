How the 49ers Should Manage George Kittle and Nick Bosa in Week 1

All signs point to the 49ers taking the field in Australia against the Rams with George Kittle and Nick Bosa suited up.

Between the two, Kittle is the most shocking. He tore his Achilles tendon back in January. Yet he's not going to miss any time this season because of it. Talk about a miracle.

Bosa can kind of be lumped into that since it was becoming a concern with his absence from practice due to tendinitis/soreness in his surgically repaired knee.

It's fantastic to see both players will be available and contribute. However, the 49ers must manage Kittle and Bosa carefully against the Rams in Week 1.

Under no circumstance should they play both players normally as if they didn't just return from a significant injury. That would be risky.

Yes, both players are cleared to play, but neither of them have practice for that long. And now they're expected to just jump into battle against the Rams?

Kittle barely retunred to practice over a week ago, and Bosa returned on Wednesday. He'll only have a few more sessions before playing the Rams.

Both of their ramp ups haven't been long. As a result, the 49ers need to monitor their snaps. They cannot roll them out there normally with a heavy workload.

The last thing they need is for either player to suffer a setback. That includes injury their opposite healthy leg. The healthy leg is usually the most concerning.

Kittle and Bosa have been leaning on their non-surgicially repaired leg significantly this year. Their injured legs will be what most look at, but it should be their healthy one.

This has been my concern, especially with Kittle. It's why I've been against Kittle playing in Week 1. It's better to give him another week to continue his ramp-up.

That way, the 49ers can look back and feel good for taking the cautious approach. Instead, they run the risk of regretting letting Kittle play if he gets hurt.

Of course, if either player sustains an injury above the waist, that's unrelated. It can easily happen to them if they have never suffered injuries in the first place.

In any case, putting a cap on how much Kittle and Bosa play is the best course of action. Now, will the 49ers do that? I sincerely doubt it.

If anyone is going to be limited, it'll be Bosa. The 49ers will probably keep most, if not all, of his snaps on pass-rushing downs, while Kittle sees his typical workload.

Hopefully, they're making the right choice.