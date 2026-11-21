As the San Francisco 49ers take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11, there are plenty of directions the game could go as two contenders face off. What are some bold expectations for the game?

5 Bold Predictions for San Francisco 49ers Week 11 Matchup With Minnesota Vikings

Kaelon Black goes over 100 rushing yards

Black’s career high is 70 yards, but this feels like a game where Black could be at his best. The matchup calls for it, and Black is ascending, coming off of a strong performance against Dallas. The team is going to grind this game out with Black who hits 100 yards for the first time.

Brock Purdy is under 200 passing yards

The 49ers beat Seattle when Purdy threw for under 200 yards. He threw for 205 yards against the Los Angeles Rams, and the team won. They can lean on the ground game and Purdy being so efficient that he does not need a lot of volume. San Francisco leans on the ground game, avoids the Brian Flores blitz, and Purdy leaves the game with fewer than 200 yards.

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Nick Bosa Gets a Sack

Bosa has not had a sack all season. However, he started the year coming back from an ACL injury. Now, his last two games are his first back from a calf injury. When healthy and without any rust, the 49ers still think they can get the same version of Bosa. They are going to see that when he gets after Kirk Cousins and records his first sack.

Malik Mustapha Intercepts Kirk Cousins

It would be something if Mustapha intercepted Cousins twice with two different teams. He had an interception in the 49ers win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, Cousins is with the Vikings, and he can pick him off again. Cousins looked good last week, but he is still learning a new system and some of the players who he has not played with. Mustapha has been great since entering the lineup and could keep it going.

Jordan Watkins is Second Amongst WRs in Snaps

The 49ers are expected to see Mike Evans active this week. They got Deebo Samuel back healthy, and Keenan Allen was added via a trade. However, that is not going to impact Watkins, who will maintain a high snap count. San Francisco will ease Evans back, and they will use Samuel and Allen based on need and formation. The constant will be Watkins.