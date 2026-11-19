When the San Francisco 49ers take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11 it will be one of the more anticipated matchups of the season. What are some of the biggest questions that are likely to be answered this week?

5 Biggest Questions Facing San Francisco 49ers in Week 11

Will Demarcus Robinson and Jacob Cowing continue to lose snaps?

With Keenan Allen in the mix, Deebo Samuel healthy, and Jordan Watkins taking strides, the need for the depth receivers to play is dwindling. Robinson went from 37 snaps in return to the field to 21 snaps with Allen added to the team.

Cowing played 26 snaps in Week 7, then 18 snaps with Robinson back. He was down to 12 snaps with Allen added. Do either of them need more snaps, or do we see them start to get phased out?

Is this a Kaelon Black game?

The 49ers drafted Black to take on the tough carries between the tackles and to grind out yards. The way to beat the Vikings is to avoid third down and obvious passing by all means. So, Black being able to grind out a few yards at a time is beneficial in this scenario. Do they lean on Black for a career-high in attempts?

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What will Brian Flores do in the Brock Purdy MVP case?

The last time that Brock Purdy had an MVP case, it was derailed by Mike MacDonald and the Baltimore Ravens in a prime-time scenario. It was later in the 2023 season, but the game and the stakes have a similar feel, with Purdy going up against the top defense at the time. This game will go a long way in his candidacy.

Will Malik Mustapha take control in the safety rotation?

It has only been two weeks into the safety rotation, but it is starting to get clear that Mustapha is one of the three safeties that cannot leave the field anymore. He has played 82% and 77% of the 49ers' defensive snaps in the past two weeks. Is it time to get back to 100% for the third-year safety?

Will Nick Bosa get back to being Nick Bosa?

Bosa tore his ACL last season. He came back for two games this year and injured his calf. Now, he is back from that injury for two games. It is fair to highlight how long it has been since Bosa has had a sack, but the slump can be explained. However, production has to come soon.