The Likelihood 49ers TE George Kittle Plays Week 1 in Australia

George Kittle has been sharing positive updates on his recovery from a torn Achilles, suggesting he could play for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 in Australia.

"We're making a ton of progress," Kittle said on The Rich Eisen Show. "My head [physical therapist] that works with [Dr. Neal] ElAttrache, who did my surgery out in L.A., they're both super happy. Him and Heather are super stoked. And then, my team from the Niners, our trainers over there are super excited with my progress, and I'm definitely a little bit ahead of schedule.

"So, I'm super excited. I have a goal to be out there Week 1 with the boys, and I'm going to do everything in my power to do it. And if I'm cleared and it's smart for me to play, I'll be out there. I have a chance, and I'm very excited. Give me a chance, I'll take it."

How likely is it Kittle will play in Week 1?

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) looks on during warmups prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

It's insane to fathom that Kittle, who tore his Achilles in mid-January, could be ready to play for the 2026 regular season opener. Usually, that's an injury that will put a player out for a long time.

The physically unable to perform list should be an option for Kittle. However, it seems he has a chance at returning after eight months.

As phenomenal as it is to see him recovering well, I'd still put his chances of playing Week 1 in Australia fairly low.

I think it's unlikely he suits up for that game against the Los Angeles Rams. If I had to put a percentage on it, Kittle has no greater than a 10% chance right now.

Considering he's coming off a torn Achilles, that's a pretty good likelihood for him. The fact that it's not zero is wild, and that number might increase further when training camp progresses.

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) is carted off the field after an injury during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

But I'd be hard-pressed to imagine a scenario where the 49ers are okay with rolling Kittle out there just eight months removed from suffering a significant injury.

He may be okay, but is he fully fit? It's not just the worry about reinjuring his Achilles; it's about his opposite healthy leg, which has been overworked since he initially tore it.

Kittle will need a substantial ramp-up period to get his mind back to trusting both legs and to get his opposite healthy leg back in order. Otherwise, he'll be at risk of another significant injury.

Plus, traveling as far as Australia will throw his routine out of whack. That will be the case for every player, but Kittle will be the most hypersensitive to it because of his Achilles.

The 49ers should take the conservative approach and render Kittle inactive for Week 1.

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