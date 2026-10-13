Deebo Samuel Injury Exposes Bigger Problem for 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have been able to survive a lot of injuries this season. While Deebo Samuel was a late addition this offseason, the team missing him for the next couple of weeks is really going to test what the offense can do.

San Francisco 49ers pass catchers must step up after Deebo Samuel injury

As things stand, the 49ers are very top-heavy in their pass-catching corps. The room has 137 total targets. There are four players who make up 107 of those targets. Samuel has 16 receptions for 206 yards this season. Of those, 80 came on a trick play where he did not even make the reception.

So, even as the fourth option, he was not bringing much. Still, he had to be respected as a legitimate option. The offense lost Jake Tonges for the season earlier in the year. Kyle Juszczyk is going to miss the next couple of weeks as well. Even Demarcus Robinson is currently fifth on the team in targets, and he is on the IR.

Without Samuel, the offense is highly reliant on Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Mike Evans.

Jacob Cowing has five targets and just one reception. Jordan Watkins has 60 yards on two receptions. Luke Farrell is playing more due to the injuries but is a blocking option who has two receptions for 19 yards.

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The 49ers are starting to get too thin in their skill players. McCaffrey, Kittle, and Evans can carry the group, but if all three are being asked to have their best performances throughout the season, the sustainability of this success is not going to last.

Evans has already missed time this year, Kittle is coming back from an injury, and McCaffrey has a few serious injuries on his resume as well.

Because Juszczyk, Robinson, and Samuel will be back at some point, the assumption is the 49ers will not make a drastic move to add a playmaker. Still, it will be tough to get by until then, and the team could end up looking into a trade option as some teams begin to understand they are sellers this year.

The 49ers built up a 5-0 record, and they beat the defending Super Bowl champions. However, that does not guarantee the team is going to win anything in the postseason. They still have to preserve their roster and ensure they can make a run.