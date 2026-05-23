How Brock Purdy is Taking Right Approach for 49ers' Australia Game

Kyle Shanahan was displeased when the San Francisco 49ers were named as the team to play the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia.

And who can blame him? Going all the way over there is brutal. It's a 16-hour flight and a 17-hour time difference. It's completely understandable for the 49ers to be annoyed with it.

However, they have to warm up to it, even if they have to trick themselves. That's what it seems Brock Purdy is doing after he was asked at the Dwight Clark Legacy Series event about the 49ers playing in Australia.

Brock Purdy unbothered by playing in Australia

Feb 3, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; The logo for the 2026 NFL Melbourne game at the Super Bowl LX media center at the Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Obviously, it is far, but all the guys are excited in terms of going to play an NFL game in Australia,” Purdy said. “It’s never been done before. It’s nice that it’s the first game of the year. So we get to finish training camp, then head out there and get acclimated.”

It's a short and sweet answer from Purdy, but also a surprising one. Again, the 49ers are not fans of this game and were dreading it when it was announced they'd have to go to Melbourne.

If Shanahan was upset with it, the whole team certainly was as well. But they can't cling to that mentality. It's over with now. Nothing can be done to get them out of traveling there.

They might as well start to embrace it and welcome it. That's what Purdy and, apparently, the rest of the players, are doing. It's the right move.

If they were to maintain their annoyance with playing this game, they won't be at their best for it. And since it's against a great team like the Rams, they can't afford a misstep in focus.

By going into that game with a clear, excited mind, they'll bring out the best versions of themselves. Otherwise, they will risk losing that game, which they cannot afford to do.

Without question, Week 1 in Australia is a must-win game for them. They can't lose after traveling all that way, acclimating to the time difference and weather.

It'll feel like a heavy gut punch to them. Purdy is wise in viewing that game as "exciting," especially as a leader of the team. He's setting the tone for everyone to follow. That's how it should be.

"Start off the season strong with a win in Australia. Create more fans across the world, some more Faithful. It's gonna be fun."

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