Why Week 1 Against the Rams is a Must-Win Game for the 49ers

It's uncommon for a must-win game to be mentioned early on in the regular season. That doesn't arise until mid-season, or especially in the last quarter.

However, the San Francisco 49ers will start off the 2026 season with a must-win game against the Los Angeles Rams. It's not because it's a divisional game, although that does play a part.

It's that they play the Rams in Melbourne, Australia. The 49ers have the Rams to thank for that. Apparently, they're the ones who asked the NFL for that.

“I know for a fact they did, that’s why it’s so bothersome," said Kyle Shanahan on Pro Football Talk Live.

That should only increase the 49ers' intensity in that game as a form of revenge. They need to win that game. Losing to the Rams will potentially set them back significantly.

Why the 49ers need to win

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs the ball against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

If the 49ers go to Australia and lose after that incredibly long flight, spending all that time acclimating to the time zone (17-hour difference) and the climate, it's a significant gut punch.

It'll feel like Mike Tyson punched them in the stomach. Losing that game will be the equivalent of losing two games because of what it took to get there in the first place.

The players and coaches will think about how they came all that way and spent so much time and energy to get accustomed to that game, only to lose.

Now, you would think there's a bright side. It is just Week 1 after all. The season is still in hand. However, it is quite likely the 49ers will drop their game in Week 2.

They might still be jet-lagged from Australia on their return home. It wouldn't be shocking at all if the 49ers were sluggish in Week 2. That journey is no joke.

That game will be a struggle for the 49ers, even if it is against the Miami Dolphins. They'll be facing the Dolphins and themselves with how they feel physically.

Thankfully, it is against the Dolphins and not the Denver Broncos. That would likely be an automatic 0-2 to start the season if the 49ers lost to the Rams.

Since Week 2 will probably be a struggle for the 49ers, it further emphasizes the need to win in Australia. They cannot start the season 0-2, especially when they have a layup in Weeks 2 and 3.

2026 has the potential to start on the wrong foot for the 49ers. But if they can make the Rams pay for recommending them to play in Australia, then it will keep the season steady and feel gratifying.

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