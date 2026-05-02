How the San Francisco 49ers Can Avoid Their Biggest Nightmare in 2026

The San Francisco 49ers are entering the 2026 season with clear Super Bowl expectations, but the same issue that held them back last year could once again play a major role. Injuries remain the biggest concern surrounding the team.

Will injuries derail the San Francisco 49ers again in 2026?

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report outlined nightmare scenarios for every team, and for the 49ers, the focus was straightforward.

“Quite simply, injury luck even remotely resembling what they encountered in 2025 would be a terror for the Niners.” Brad Gagnon

While injuries can be attributed to bad luck, there are also factors that suggest this could remain an ongoing issue for the 49ers who have had this run of bad luck too often. The 49ers are relying on several key players who have dealt with injuries in the past. Trent Williams has consistently missed time, and George Kittle is returning from an injury that could impact the start of the season.

In addition, Christian McCaffrey is coming off a season with a heavy workload. Based on that level of usage, there is an increased likelihood that he could miss time compared to a typical season.

The concerns extend beyond those players. The team added Mike Evans, Dre Greenlaw, Nate Hobbs, and Robert Jones, all of whom could play significant roles. However, each of them also missed notable time due to injuries last season. So, they did avoid the potential to add more names to the injury report.

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Because of that, the possibility of injuries impacting the roster again cannot be ignored. At the same time, the outlook changes significantly if the team remains healthy. Players like Williams, Kittle, and McCaffrey are central to the team’s success, and their availability has a direct impact on performance.

Defensively, the 49ers are expected to improve with key players returning. Nick Bosa, Mykel Williams, and Fred Warner are all expected to be healthy, which could stabilize a unit that struggled at times last season.

There is also experience added to the roster. Evans and Greenlaw bring significant game experience, while players like Hobbs and Jones provide depth if needed.

The overall expectation remains high. The roster has the talent to compete at a championship level, and there are multiple paths for the season to go well. However, the concern around injuries will remain present throughout the year, as it continues to be the most significant factor that could impact the team’s success.