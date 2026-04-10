Where Cam Sample Stands on the 49ers Depth Chart After Signing

The San Francisco 49ers added depth with the addition of Cam Sample. While he has only been a rotational player throughout his career, he has been sticking with teams and getting on the field at times, so he may end up playing a role for the team this year. How does Sample stack up against the rest of the depth chart?

How Cam Sample impacts the San Francisco 49ers' depth chart

San Francisco will obviously have Mykel Williams and Nick Bosa on the edges for the majority of their snaps. The questions start to arise when it comes to the depth behind them. The team has Keion White and Sam Okuayinonu, and now they have added Sample into the mix. As things stand, these are players three through five in the rotation. The question will come down to who is leading the pack, and who is the final name, because the last name will be on the edge of the roster and may be inactive most weeks.

Last season, Sample looked like the low man of Okuayinonu, White, and himself. Sample played 234 snaps last year for the Bengals despite multiple edge rushers being hurt. Meanwhile, White played 318 snaps just after he was traded to the 49ers.

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Okuayinonu played 574 snaps last year. Okuayinonu had three sacks last year, 6.5 over three years, and 55 pressures. White has 7.5 sacks, although he had just 1.5 last year. Still, he had 88 pressures over three years. Sample has played four seasons but has seven sacks with two last year and 66 overall.

The only thing that is really going in favor of Sample is that Raheem Morris signed him, and he was not on the staff when the other two were signed. Morris could prefer his playing style, or not see one of the others as a fit.

Still, as things stand, it is hard to see him as anything more than the fifth rusher in the group, behind both White and Okuayinonu. The 49ers may still draft an edge rusher, as Sample is much bigger than he is fast, and the team still needs speed at the spot. So, there is a good chance that Sample will not even make the roster despite the signing and his experience.

San Francisco added depth, but it does not change much other than giving him a chance to earn a roster spot this offseason.