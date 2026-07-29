Romello Height's Injury Scare is a Warning to the 49ers

Practice stood still for the San Francisco 49ers on Monday when rookie Romello Height went down.

The cart came out for him, which is usually a sign of a significant injury. Thankfully, Height escaped any danger, as all he was suffering from were cramps.

It was a scary moment that ended up feeling like the 49ers dodged a bullet. And while it's excellent that Height is fine, his injury scare acts as a warning to the 49ers.

What the warning sign is

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Romello Height (9) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That warning is that if Height ever misses time, or the worst-case scenario occurs with him missing the season, the 49ers are out of options at edge rusher opposite Nick Bosa.

All of their chips have been placed on Height to pan out as Bosa's complementary edge rusher. He is the pass-rushing specialist, so he'll have no snaps on early/run downs.

There is no one else to turn to who will be adequate. Now, that's assuming Height can perform at an adequate level, which I believe he can.

There's obviously the mystery of that as well. If he's healthy but can't perform, the 49ers are in trouble. Who are they going to rely upon? Keion White?

Height is not only the 49ers' rookie with the best chance of being the most impactful; he's their best edge-rushing option to complement Bosa.

If he fails, whether it's due to injury or performance, they're doomed at edge rusher. Maybe a player on their roster will surprise them, but that's the only outcome to hope for.

Maybe Joey Bosa is back in play for them. The 49ers know it's going to cost them a pretty penny to bring him in. But does Bosa even want to play anymore?

There was a report several weeks ago that he is on the verge of retiring. You'd have to question what shape he's in at that point and whether it's worth the investment.

I'd say t it's probably not. The 49ers would have to sign Leonard Floyd or Kyle Van Noy. They're not the most inspiring options, but it would have to suffice.

Floyd is the best option to sign, especially since he played for Raheem Morris last season with the Atlanta Falcons. But would he want to go back to the 49ers?

These are the handful of questions and scenarios the 49ers would have to answer and consider should Height not pan out in any way.

His injury scare acts as a warning and a reminder of that.

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