Jarvis Landry Urges 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk’s Inner Circle to Reach Out
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Jarvis Landry believes Brandon Aiyuk's recent social media activity should concern the San Francisco 49ers.
Aiyuk has gone off the radar for a while since losing his guarantees with the 49ers for previously refusing to report to camp.
He's been seen doing some things that have raised concerns, including recording himself speeding in his car outside Levi's Stadium, and Landry has encouraged Aiyuk himself to speak out and even suggested former teammates reach out to him.
“Man, somebody needs to get that phone from him… Where I see him at today, based on where I saw him 2 years ago, it’s not the same Brandon that I know," shared Landry on the 4th and South Podcast.
"It’s not the same player, not the same man that I respected for how he played the game. How he showed up for his teammates.
"Some people say any publicity is good publicity, but I feel like as an organization, if I’m even considering bringing a guy like Brandon Aiyuk in, and I see the type of posts that he’s been posting, I don’t really know if he really even wants to play football like that.
"I don’t really know if I want to bring someone like that into my organization. You’re a veteran in the league at this point. You’re a leader when you walk into a locker room.
"I don’t know who’s around him, if guys are around him that watch our show, that watch us talk dearly about football, about life, about faith, even the mental side of things, I think they should hear this and call this man. Teammates, former teammates, call this guy and Brandon, if you’re watching this show, please DM me, bro.”
Though the 49ers have yet to make a decision, sooner or later they may decide it's time to cut ties with the receiver. It's no secret Aiyuk would like to reunite with his friend Jayden Daniels in Washington, but his recent behavior could even give the Commanders a reason to think twice.
The plot continues to thicken in strange ways. While Landry is publicly urging Aiyuk to reach out came from a place of concern; simply saying it on a podcast may not accomplish much. If Landry genuinely wants to help, reaching out to Aiyuk privately might be more effective, especially given that the receiver doesn't appear to be in the best headspace right now.
Aiyuk needs all the help he can get.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal