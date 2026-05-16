Most Important 49ers Revenge Games on the 2026 Schedule

There aren’t many opponents that the San Francisco 49ers face in 2026 that will constitute a “revenge” game.

Not even the Kansas City Chiefs are one. That time for revenge has passed. However, there are a few teams on the 49ers’ schedule that present glaring conditions for a revenge game.

Week 1 at Los Angeles Rams (Australia)

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This isn’t a revenge game because the Los Angeles Rams decimated the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium the last time they faced each other. It’s because the Rams asked for the 49ers.

They lobbied the NFL about facing the 49ers in Melbourne, Australia, according to Kyle Shanahan. It’s one thing if the 49ers were randomly chosen.

But the Rams went to the league and asked for the 49ers. It’s next-level pettiness since the 49ers always take over the Rams’ stadium no matter where they’ve played in Los Angeles.

It’s going to be difficult to play at a high level in Australia, given the travel and the time change. The 49ers will need to use their anger towards the Rams for requesting them to play this game.

Week 5 at Seattle Seahawks

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) shake hands following an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The most obvious revenge game is against the Seattle Seahawks, especially at Lumen Field. That is where the 49ers were annihilated and bounced from the playoffs in front of the NFL world.

It was an embarrassing game to see the 49ers. There was zero fight in them, and it wasn’t because they didn’t try. They just couldn’t match up with the Seahawks.

This year has to be different, and it has to be shown in Seattle. They need to remember how the Seahawks ran them out of the building and use it as fuel to exact revenge with a win.

Week 17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) carries the ball defended by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Garret Wallow (49) and defensive end Keion White (56) during the third quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

You might be wondering why on earth the Philadelphia Eagles are mentioned here, and it’s simple. They’re the ones who will be looking for revenge.

The buildup for this game will be the revenge factor after the 49ers went to Lincoln Field and eliminated the Eagles in the Wild Card playoff round. That makes this a revenge game.

It’ll be on the 49ers to prevent that from happening. On top of that, this game is the second-to-last of the season, which means it’ll most likely have significant playoff implications. The 49ers can’t lose.

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