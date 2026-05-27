Kyle Juszczyk Sounds Off on 49ers' Preparation for Australia Game
In this story:
The weeks are flying by, and the San Francisco 49ers will kick off the regular season on the other side of the world.
As the NFL expands its international reach, San Francisco will face the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia, before returning home for three consecutive games at Levi's Stadium.
49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk discusses how the 49ers could prepare for Australia
A 16-hour flight awaits, and it remains unclear when the 49ers will make the trip overseas. One report suggested the team could depart immediately after its final preseason game to allow players time to acclimatize.
Preparation, training, and adjusting to a different environment and timezone will prove to be major factors given the distance both teams must travel for the matchup.
"It's a long, long flight," Juszczyk explained on The Rich Eisen Show. "But what a cool experience to be one of the first teams to ever play an NFL game in Australia and to play in such a big stadium like that and have over 100,000 fans there. It's going to be a cool life experience.
"The weeks after that might not be the best as far as recovery and that sort of thing. It's not ideal, but it's something we're going to deal with. We're going to figure it out. We're going to be okay. We're going to take it head-on.
"At the end of the day, it's about how well you can play football," he said. "It's not about how far you have to travel. Hopefully we can travel far and play good."
With the season opener rapidly approaching, all eyes will be on how both teams handle the unique circumstances surrounding one of the most anticipated international games in recent NFL history.
It’s going to be a very high-stakes matchup so early in the season. Normally, no games can truly be considered must-win situations this early — especially in a season opener — but this one carries a different weight considering the travel demands and attention surrounding it. Both the 49ers and the Rams will be trying to avoid falling behind immediately after such an exhausting trip across the globe.
Beyond the result itself, the physical recovery and preparation process could have lasting effects in the weeks that follow. A strong start in Australia could help build momentum heading into the early stretch of the season, while a sluggish performance may raise concerns about how each team handled the long-distance travel and unusual scheduling circumstances.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal