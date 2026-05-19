Predicting Every 49ers Game Score Even Though It's Way Too Early

The San Francisco 49ers’ 2026 NFL schedule is finally out for the world to see, so naturally it is time for the annual way-too-early game-by-game predictions before OTAs and training camp have even begun.

Week 1 vs Los Angeles Rams: Rams 27-20 49ers

A close game to start the season, but victory for the Rams at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Week 2 vs Miami Dolphins: 49ers 30-14 Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are in a rebuild, so the 49ers should win this one.

Week 3 vs Arizona Cardinals: 49ers 35-7 Cardinals

One of the easier matchups for the 49ers. The Arizona Cardinals are the worst team in the NFC West.

Week 4 vs Denver Broncos: Broncos 23-10 49ers

The Denver Broncos are one of the strongest teams in the league. They made it to the AFC Championship Game last season with an incredible defense. This will be a tough ask for the 49ers.

Week 5 vs Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks 27-14 49ers

Another tough test for the 49ers, facing a team that dominated them in the divisional round of the playoffs last season. It might be closer this time, but the 49ers aren't on the Seahawks' level yet.

Week 6 vs Washington Commanders: 49ers 24-10 Commanders

Back to winning ways.

Week 7 vs Atlanta Falcons: 49ers 31-10 Falcons

Two winnable games in a row before the bye week.

Week 8 BYE

Week 9 vs Las Vegas Raiders: 49ers 28-14 Raiders

Refreshed and ready against a team that isn't that competitive, despite a decent 2026 draft.

Week 10 vs Dallas Cowboys: 49ers 27-24 Cowboys

A must-win. While the 49ers don't have the home advantage, they can beat the Dallas Cowboys anywhere. A one-possesion game, but a 49ers win.

Week 11 vs Minnesota Vikings: 49ers 30-17 Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are in a mess, so should be a victory.

Week 12 vs Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks 24-21 49ers

Home advantage will help, but a narrow defeat against the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Week 13 vs New York Giants: 49ers 30-13 Giants

Their only victory in December. The MetLife Stadium is cursed, so coming away healthy would feel like another victory.

Week 14 vs Los Angeles Rams: Rams 30-28 49ers

Close, but no cigar. The Rams complete the sweep.

Week 15 vs Los Angeles Chargers: Chargers 24-21 49ers

A close game again, but the Chargers will win. This matchup will feel like a Super Bowl for Jim Harbaugh.

Week 16 vs Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs 28-21 49ers

Kyle Shanahan hasn't won against the Kansas City Chiefs as head coach. That record will continue.

Week 17 vs Philadelphia Eagles: 49ers 28-18 Eagles

Back to winning ways at Levi's Stadium. At the most important time.

Week 18 vs Arizona Cardinals: 49ers 35-10 Cardinals

A win to close out the regular season.

49ers' 2026 NFL Record: 10-7