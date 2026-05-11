The 49ers’ 2026 Australia Opener Already Feels Like a Must-Win

It has been confirmed since February that the San Francisco 49ers will open the season in Australia against NFC West rivals the Los Angeles Rams.

That is the only confirmed matchup released for San Francisco before their second international game is announced on Wednesday, with the remaining 15 games set to be revealed on Thursday, May 14.

Even months after the confirmation, anticipation for the new season continues to build with each passing day. Week 1 already carries stakes unlike anything previously seen in the 49ers franchise history, and that is not an exaggeration.

Why Week 1 carries extra signifcance

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The 49ers and Los Angeles Rams will open their season on Thursday, September 10 at 17:35 local time, which will be 10:35 a.m. on September 11 in Australia.

The matchup presents multiple challenges that no NFL team has really experienced before, with the Rams and 49ers effectively being used as guinea pigs for it. A trip to the UK for international games does not carry nearly the same impact.

Teams must navigate a 15-hour flight and adjust to a 17-hour time difference, while also managing recovery, sleep schedules, practice routines, media obligations, and preparation in completely unfamiliar surroundings before the season even properly begins.

It is a huge undertaking, and having it as the first game of the season only raises the stakes of getting off to a winning start.

As exciting as playing in Melbourne at one of the world’s most iconic stadiums is, something George Kittle described it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, losing that opener could immediately put the 49ers on the back foot and make the trip feel far less rewarding from a competitive standpoint.

That is not the case for the fans, of course. Expanding the NFL’s global reach is one of the major positives of the event, and supporters in Australia deserve the opportunity to experience one of the league’s best rivalry matchups on one of the biggest stages possible outside of California.

Still, when a team is effectively making that exhausting journey twice within a week and returns home at 0-1, the mental fatigue and physical hangover could quickly become a problem as preparations for Week 2 begin almost immediately.

With the 49ers already carrying an aging roster, getting off to a winning start must be a priority because recovery from such a demanding trip could take even longer physically and mentally.

It also does not help that the NFC West is arguably the most competitive division in football right now, meaning a slow start could immediately place the 49ers at a disadvantage in the playoff race. The Seattle Seahawks will be loving the prospect of this matchup.