Dre Greenlaw Highlights 49ers' Culture as Reason for Deebo Samuel Return
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The San Francisco 49ers' veterans couldn't be happier about Deebo Samuel's return.
Samuel returns after one year away with the Washington Commanders, signing a one-year, $7 million contract.
Although his return was rumored throughout the offseason, Samuel arrives in the middle of training camp as the immediate replacement for Ricky Pearsall, who will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a PCL injury.
Dre Greenlaw cities the 49ers' culture as a key selling point for Deebo Samuel
It's a roster move that brings one of the defining receivers of the Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch era back to San Francisco.
Samuel reportedly had an offer elsewhere but chose to return to the 49ers once he found out they were interested in bringing him back.
Linebacker Dre Greenlaw also rejoined the franchise after a one-year stint with the Denver Broncos, putting him in a unique position to explain what may have drawn Samuel back to San Francisco.
"He knows it ain't no place like San Fran," Greenlaw said to reporters after Saturday's practice.
"Just for myself, just the coaches, the people in the building, the players, the leadership that we got on this team, just that warm feeling that you get that it's just it's time for battle, and that's the only thing that matters. And this place is just about football. If you're a football player, you love that.
"And just to have the right group of guys around you, that want the same thing and that got that same motivation, it's just an unbelievable feeling, unbelievable place, and I know that's what he wants, too. I know Deebo's a football player as well, and sometimes you got to go and see what's out there, but once you go, you realize, 'Hey, ain't nothing like San Fran.'"
Both Greenlaw and Samuel are on one-year prove-it deals, but few players understand every aspect of Kyle Shanahan's organization better than they do. Their familiarity with the culture, coaching staff, and locker room made a return to San Francisco an appealing opportunity for both veterans.
With Greenlaw and Samuel reunited alongside the core of Fred Warner, George Kittle, and several other veterans, the 49ers are hoping to recapture the chemistry that took them to multiple NFC Championship Game appearances and two Super Bowl berths between 2019 and 2023.
Whether this roster can be just as explosive will ultimately depend on its ability to stay healthy. That will define their season.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal