49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Reveals Key Defensive Improvements Are Needed
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How the San Francisco 49ers made the playoffs without Nick Bosa and Fred Warner in 2025 still feels like a miracle.
Losing both Bosa and Warner in Week 3 and Week 6, respectively, meant the 49ers had to find a way without their two biggest defensive stars for more than half the season.
2025 showed that the San Francisco 49ers could compete without both Bosa and Warner, but were obviously a lot worse off defensively and struggled to maintain consistency throughout the season in critical moments on both sides.
How then defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who is now the head coach of the Tennessee Titans after one year back in the City by the Bay, helped the 49ers win certain games with rookies and depth pieces may be one of the best coaching displays in recent years.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan didn't anticipate the season to begin that way, but the draft and free agency strategy means they have more roster numbers as contingencies.
The highlight was that they traded for Osa Odighizuwa and brought back Dre Greenlaw. They tendered defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu, and they also drafted Romelo Height, Grace Halton and Ephesians Prysock.
“I think we need to be better on defense all-around in terms of, we got fortunate last year, we didn’t play a ton of quarterbacks, so I think that helped us not get as exposed, but we went in a little light, just because of losing guys in free agency and stuff," said Shanahan on the Tom Tolbert Show.
"I knew we were going in light, but I didn’t know we would lose Nick Bosa and Fred Warner. Doing that made it really tough. I think Robert Saleh did a great job, I think our guys rose to the challenge and did a great job, but we weren’t good enough.
"And I think what we’ve done in free agency, what we’ve done in the draft, the guys that did get all this experience last year who are better now, bringing Raheem Morris, I think that will be the challenge, to be that much better. Not just in the run, but everywhere.
New defensive coordinator Raheem Morris has plenty to work with this season, but the exact timeline for Bosa and Mykel Williams remains unclear. There are valid questions about whether the defense can stay healthy and generate consistent pressure on the pass rush, and hold its own in matchups with stronger opponents on their schedule.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal