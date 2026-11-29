With Colton McKivitz out for the season, one of the big questions for the rest of the season is what the San Francisco 49ers think of rookie fifth-round pick Enrique Cruz.

San Francisco 49ers Have No Plans to Play Enrique Cruz

Cruz has been the fourth-string tackle and has been inactive this year. However, with McKivitz out, their backup Vederian Lowe is moving into the starting lineup. So, the fourth man, Cruz, is expected to jump into the third spot and be active on game days.

However, there is plenty of speculation that the team would rather activate injured tackle Austen Pleasants, or even call up practice squad option Foster Sarell before they make Cruz active.

They opened the practice window for Pleasants, meaning he will likely take the role that Lowe played within the next three weeks. While 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan noted that the plan is likely to give Pleasants a chance before Cruz, he also admitted that the team is confident if they have to activate the rookie on game days.

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However, he also admitted that their plan is to redshirt him this year as long as possible, and only play him if they have to.

"He's ready,” said Shanahan on the status of their rookie tackle. “He's been doing it. Pleasants has definitely got more experience, has been ahead of him in that role, so you'd like to not have to throw him in until you have to. But if we need to I know he's ready. That's something I'll discuss with the coaches, and they'll discuss with Pleasants to see if he's comfortable tomorrow. So either way, we'll be all right."

Cruz was behind Pleasants through training camp and the preseason. However, when Pleasants went down, Cruz stepped into the role. So, the team would not be against him playing, as he has had enough practice time.

However, Pleasants has been in the NFL since 2021. He has been active for 20 games, and he started a game in place of Trent Williams last season. They know what they have in him, which would help in the backup lineman role.

More than that, they seem to be adamant that playing Cruz is not best for his development. Cruz has all of the traits needed to be a star tackle. However, he is raw and missing a lot of the technical aspects. The team does not want to delay that progress by throwing him into something above his head.