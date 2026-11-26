The San Francisco 49ers' plan at right tackle appears to be coming into focus now that Colton McKivitz is out for the season with his ankle injury. While the team opened the practice window for depth tackle Austen Pleasants, the plan right now is for the team to start Vederian Lowe for the foreseeable future, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

San Francisco 49ers Have Plan at Right Tackle Without Colton McKivitz

When asked if the veteran free agent would hold down right tackle until anything else changes, Shanahan made it clear that would be the case. Shanahan thought that Lowe played well considering he faced a strong defense, and he has mostly practiced and played in the NFL at left tackle.

“I thought he played really well coming in, especially going against that defense, just all the problems that they present,” said Shanahan.

While Lowe has 1,415 snaps at left tackle and 276 snaps on the right side, Shanahan said that they brought him in because they feel he can hold it down on the right side.

“That's why we brought him here,” said Shanahan. “I mean, any time you have a swing tackle, that means you better be capable of starting. And he started a lot of games in this league and has played like a starter, and that's why we targeted him as a swing tackle.”

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, the team also has Austen Pleasants on the IR. They just activated his practice window. So, they have until December 16 to activate him or they will have him revert back to the season-ending IR. Shanahan noted that Plesants has been healthy; the team just didn’t have a roster spot open so they did not open his window. With McKivitz out, they are going to see what he has.

“He's been healthy for a few weeks now, and, with losing Colton, it makes sense to get him out at practice, and we'll see how this week goes,” added Shanahan. “But he's been healthy for a bit; we'll see how his practices go, see if he's ready to go, and if he is, we'll make a decision.”

They used their roster spot from McKivitz to activate Nate Hobbs. So, if they want to bring Pleasants up to the active roster, they will have to release someone. For now, Lowe will start. Either rookie Enrique Cruz will be active, or they will use a practice squad elevation on Foster Sarrell. They have until Saturday to make that decision.