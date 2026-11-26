It was devastating to see San Francisco 49ers starting right tackle Colton McKivitz suffer a gruesome ankle fracture against the Minnesota Vikings.

The vibes were high in the Estadio Banorte up until that point. You could hear a pin drop from how silent the 10 minutes were during McKivitz’s placement on the cart to exit the game in the second quarter.

Losing him will be tough. McKivitz was playing at a Pro Bowl-caliber level this season. Even Kyle Shanahan acknowledges that, and that his loss will sting the 49ers.

“I thought he was playing really well,” Shanahan said. “I was really hurt for him that he couldn’t finish this year because he's had a hell of a year.”

With McKivitz out for the year, Vederian Lowe will be the one who takes over. He was the player who filled in the rest of the game for McKivitz, and he actually did a pretty fine job.

“I thought he played real well. Coming in, especially going against that defense, just all the problems that they present, so I thought he came in and stepped it up really well,” said Shanahan. “That’s why we brought him here.”

“Anytime you have a swing tackle, that means you better be capable of starting. He’s started a lot of games in this league and has played like a starter and that’s why we targeted him as a swing tackle.”

Lowe could’ve easily been a liability on the offensive line against the Vikings. Their vaunted defense has made actual starters overwhelmed and confused, so imagine a backup who is cold.

But he held up nicely. If that’s how he’s going to play for the rest of the season, then the 49ers will be in pretty good shape. Now, you can expect there to be issues at times.

Defensive coordinators will certainly try to exploit any weaknesses Lowe has, despite how well he performed in Mexico City. This is part of the process of uncovering what player he is.

The 49ers will learn about him as well through those hard times. Should he begin to struggle, it will make it difficult for Shanahan and Brock Purdy to execute the offense.

Shanahan will need to allocate help for Lowe as well as carefully consider some of his play calls. Purdy will also need to be conscientious of pressure and get the ball out more quickly.

For now, the 49ers are confident in Lowe. And after the performance he had in Mexico City, it’s easy to see why.

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