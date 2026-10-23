Mike Evans Among 6 Crucial 49ers Ruled Out for Week 7 vs. Falcons

Six crucial players will not be available for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7 when they take on the Atlanta Falcons.

The headlining player is Mike Evans. He's been expectedly ruled out after he aggravated his Achilles in the Week 6 win against the Washington Commanders.

Holding Evans out of this game is the right call. It's what the 49ers should've done in the last game to avoid this situation. Now they have to rely on Jacob Cowing, Jordan Watkins, and newly signed Brandin Cooks.

The 49ers ran Evans out against the Commanders as if their wide receiver depth wasn't already thin. They need to think long-term with Evans moving forward, since it's clear they weren't before.

That's why they're letting him rest and recover now with the Bye Week to follow after this game. They'll have their fingers crossed that two weeks off will make a significant impact.

Nick Bosa will miss his fifth consecutive game with a calf injury. It's a bit of a surprise after he recently indicated that he'll be ready to go against Atlanta.

Sep 9, 2026; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) at practice at AAMI Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyle Shanahan said that Bosa was overly optimistic. He revealed that Bosa still felt soreness in his calf after he made those comments, so he's still on the mend.

You have to wonder if Bosa will be any better in two weeks. He's been resting and ramping up his calf for weeks. Yet he hasn't made any significant strides.

Whenever he returns, he'll be a constant worry about reinjuring his calf or something else. Bosa's status should further push the 49ers to make a trade for an edge rusher.

They've been doing an excellent job getting to the quarterback in the last two games. The entire defensive front is playing collectively.

The 49ers haven't had that since 2021. As amazing as it is to see, they still need a big-time player to help lead the charge. It will take their defense to greater heights.

Bosa cannot be counted on, and if he does somehow remain healthy for the rest of the year when he returns, then it's even better for the 49ers. There's no such thing as too many pass rushers.

As for the other four players who are out: Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Marques Sigle (ankle), Garrett Wallow (hamstring), and Luke Gifford (groin).

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