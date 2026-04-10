1 Position the 49ers Must Avoid Drafting in the First Round

Picking at No. 27 in the first round of the NFL draft is a tough spot for the San Francisco 49ers to be in. There's no telling who will be there for them to pick.

That's why the 49ers need to have a nice handful of prospects scouted for them to consider when it's their time to pick. However, there is one position that shouldn't be a part of that handful as an option for them at No. 27.

Say no to the wide receivers

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 49ers need to say no to all of the wide receivers available to them at No. 27. I know that's blasphemous to say, considering the numerous mock drafts out there linking the 49ers to one.

Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr. might be there for the taking, and possibly Texas A&M's K.C. Concepion as well. Both would be solid additions to the 49ers.

They are both quality talents that would help any offense. But the issue with the 49ers taking a wide receiver in the first round is that they'll be passing on more critical areas.

The offensive line is one area that the 49ers should focus on. There's a reason that the contract dispute with Trent Williams hasn't been resolved yet.

It could be that the 49ers are trying to draft his replacement with the 27th pick. There's no better chance to do it than in the first round.

After that, there won't be an offensive tackle that can be the heir apparent to Williams. It's uncommon for a starting offensive tackle to be found after the first round.

The future at left tackle is crucial

November 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

If there's one thing about this year's NFL draft, it's that the 49ers have a decent shot at drafting a quality offensive tackle at No. 27. Usually, those prospects are taken within the first 20 picks.

But offensive tackle is fairly deep this year. It makes way more sense for the 49ers to get a polished offensive tackle prospect this year with a lot of upside.

That rookie will have to sit behind Williams anyway. The 49ers can't be thinking of 2026 when they draft in the first round. They have to be thinking beyond, and that is what taking an offensive tackle does.

Utah's Caleb Lomu or Clemson's Blake Miller would both be solid selections. Not a wide receiver in an offense that prioritizes running the ball.

When the 49ers do decide to pass it, how many opportunities will the rookie receiver have? Not much, I'd imagine with Mike Evans, Ricky Pearsall, Christian McCaffrey, and eventually George Kittle in the fold.

Wide receiver is the attractive pick. It always is, but the trenches are where complaints from fans have been for years. And at some point, the 49ers need to figure out Williams' replacement.

This year is the perfect time to address it.

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