3 Positions the 49ers Need to Prioritize in the 2026 NFL Draft

The NFL draft is only a couple of weeks away. It won’t be as active for the San Francisco 49ers as it was last year.

They have only six picks this year versus the 11 they made in 2025. Of course, trades during the draft can take place to help increase their capital.

Maybe they actually pull off a trade with Brandon Aiyuk. In any case, the 49ers have to approach the draft as if they only have six picks. That means they have to prioritize certain positions, and it has to be with these three groups.

Safety

Nov 29, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Louisiana State Tigers defensive back A.J. Haulcy (13) and Louisiana State Tigers safety Tamarcus Cooley (0) react during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This has to be the top priority position for the 49ers in the draft. Not a single player at safety is the answer. Ji’Ayir Brown is surely playing his last year with the 49ers.

Malik Mustapha had a down year and only thrives in the box. Marques Sigle is the most well-rounded, but he gets lost in pass coverage when he’s targeted.

Safety is a glaring need on the team, and a position that can be filled at any moment. The 49ers should have some quality options every time they go to pick, including in the first round.

LSU safety A.J. Haulcy would be a great addition. He’d instantly be the 49ers’ best safety thanks to his range and coverage. He is worth considering drafting with the 27th pick.

Edge Rusher

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Romello Height (9) rushes the line during the game between the Red Raiders and the Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With Bryce Huff retired, the 49ers have a vacancy at edge rusher, especially for pass-rushing downs. Now, to fill this spot, the 49ers can easily look in the second or third rounds.

Adding a pass-rushing specialist shouldn’t be used in the first round. By the time the 49ers pick at No. 27, it’s unlikely they will have a prospect they can take that provides a universal impact.

So, it’s best if the 49ers wait until Day 2 of the draft. Maybe Texas Tech’s Romello Height will be there for them in the second round. He’s a quality pass rusher with solid athleticism and speed.

Whoever the 49ers end up drafting, it’s never wrong to draft an edge rusher and strengthen the trenches. If there is a player in the first round they like, they anticipate them pulling the trigger.

Offensive Tackle

Nov 28, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (71) gets ready before the snap during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Last but not least is offensive tackle. I think it goes without saying that the 49ers could use a boost on the offensive line. And most importantly, find the heir apparent to Trent Williams.

The 49ers still haven’t resolved the contract dispute with Williams. They may be waiting on the NFL draft before squaring that away. They may be eyeing his replacement for next year and beyond.

There’s a decent chance the 49ers will have an intriguing prospect at No. 27, whether that’s Clemson’s Blake Miller if he falls or Utah’s Caleb Lomu. The 49ers could get lucky and land a solid player.

If they do, they can either place them at left guard or have them sit behind Williams and act as their swing tackle. The chances are that the player will get some playing time since Williams always misses time.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.