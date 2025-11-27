3 49ers Players We Should Thank for Their Contributions This Season

It's the Thanksgiving holiday season, so this is the perfect time to reflect on three San Francisco 49ers players who have stepped up and played major roles this year.

Mac Jones

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks on after defeating the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Following Brock Purdy’s Week 1 turf toe injury, Mac Jones stepped into a brand-new system and offense and exceeded all expectations placed on him.

Jones led the way for eight weeks and emerged with a 5–3 record, an impressive accomplishment given that both George Kittle and Ricky Pearsall missed significant game time.

He was even banged up for much of that stretch, showing real grit and determination. Ultimately, it showed in the results, with the win over the Los Angeles Rams standing out as a very memorable highlight.

Shoutout to Jones for his contribution when there were a lot of things going against him.

Eddy Piñeiro

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers kicker Eddie Pineiro (18) after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

He might be out for a couple of weeks now, but Eddy Piñeiro's contributions have allowed the special teams to thrive.

Releasing Jake Moody was one of the best decisions the front office has made this season. His position had clearly become untenable, but practically hiring Piñeiro off his couch from free agency was an impressive coup.

Across ten games, the number of kicks he’s missed doesn’t even equal the number of fingers on one hand. That’s just for extra points, but when it comes to field goals, he’s been perfect, 22 attempts and 22 makes. Specifically, he’s drilled all six of his 50+ yard kicks and all eight from 40+ yards, an area where Moody had completely lost his confidence.

When Piñeiro returns, there will be no anxiety or stress every time he steps up for a kick, and if the 49ers make the playoffs, he will perform just as reliably. Keep him beyond this season.

Christian McCaffrey

Nov 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Lastly, it’s Christian McCaffrey. He’s closing in on becoming the first NFL player ever to record two seasons with 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards, which is ultimately why we need to thank him.

His comeback from last year, after enduring such serious and complex injuries, still doesn’t get the credit it deserves. Yet he’s playing and putting up ridiculously impressive numbers as if it’s the norm.

He may be getting more coverage and carries, which could slightly skew perceptions of his performance, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that his discipline, dedication to self-care, and ability to produce incredible numbers show just how elite an athlete he truly is. All the more reason to be thankful.

