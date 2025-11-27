3 49ers Players We Should Thank for Their Contributions This Season
In this story:
It's the Thanksgiving holiday season, so this is the perfect time to reflect on three San Francisco 49ers players who have stepped up and played major roles this year.
Mac Jones
Following Brock Purdy’s Week 1 turf toe injury, Mac Jones stepped into a brand-new system and offense and exceeded all expectations placed on him.
Jones led the way for eight weeks and emerged with a 5–3 record, an impressive accomplishment given that both George Kittle and Ricky Pearsall missed significant game time.
He was even banged up for much of that stretch, showing real grit and determination. Ultimately, it showed in the results, with the win over the Los Angeles Rams standing out as a very memorable highlight.
Shoutout to Jones for his contribution when there were a lot of things going against him.
Eddy Piñeiro
He might be out for a couple of weeks now, but Eddy Piñeiro's contributions have allowed the special teams to thrive.
Releasing Jake Moody was one of the best decisions the front office has made this season. His position had clearly become untenable, but practically hiring Piñeiro off his couch from free agency was an impressive coup.
Across ten games, the number of kicks he’s missed doesn’t even equal the number of fingers on one hand. That’s just for extra points, but when it comes to field goals, he’s been perfect, 22 attempts and 22 makes. Specifically, he’s drilled all six of his 50+ yard kicks and all eight from 40+ yards, an area where Moody had completely lost his confidence.
When Piñeiro returns, there will be no anxiety or stress every time he steps up for a kick, and if the 49ers make the playoffs, he will perform just as reliably. Keep him beyond this season.
Christian McCaffrey
Lastly, it’s Christian McCaffrey. He’s closing in on becoming the first NFL player ever to record two seasons with 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards, which is ultimately why we need to thank him.
His comeback from last year, after enduring such serious and complex injuries, still doesn’t get the credit it deserves. Yet he’s playing and putting up ridiculously impressive numbers as if it’s the norm.
He may be getting more coverage and carries, which could slightly skew perceptions of his performance, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that his discipline, dedication to self-care, and ability to produce incredible numbers show just how elite an athlete he truly is. All the more reason to be thankful.
Read More
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal