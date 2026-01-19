4 pleasant surprises from San Francisco 49ers 2025 season

The San Francisco 49ers were fun, but it did not quite go as expected. With all of the twists and turns, what were some of the biggest surprises that ended up positively for the team?

They survived an unreasonable number of injuries.

This was obviously the theme of the season. Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, Mykel Williams, and then Brock Purdy, Ricky Pearsall, and George Kittle are all missing time. Trent Williams missed a game, backup linebacker Tatum Bethune went down, and the list could continue.

The 49ers went to the Divisional Round of the playoffs despite a roster that looked like they were prepping for a preseason game. No matter the outcome, San Francisco won more games than anyone thought, given their roster. A playoff win with his group should eventually overshadow the bad taste in their mouths from the loss.

Brock Purdy flashed franchise-caliber play

Brock Purdy did not finish strong against Seattle, but he was a key reason they won at Philadelphia the week prior. Whatever you want to say about the Eagles, they were at home, their defense was healthy, and their coordinator is one of the best in the NFL.

Purdy also had a three-game run towards the end of the season that had him looking like the best in the NFL. Despite injuries to him and being shorthanded, Purdy showed why he got the money he did.

The offensive line started to settle in

The offensive line has beenled by Trent Williams andhas generated a lot of hope for a few years now. Dominick Puni was injured to start the year, but finished really strong. Colton McKivitz earned an extension and had his best season. Jake Brendel looked fine, and Spencer Burford proved to be the 49ers best left guard.

The 49ers offensive line gelled by the end of the season and was a competent group all year long. Not many would have predicted that.

Two rookies turned into trusted starters

The 49ers rookie class needed to be a hit this year. They did not hit quite to the degree that they would have liked, but two starters have already emerged. Upton Stout and Alfred Collins were not just starters on the defense; they were arguably the two best defenders on the field by the end of the season.

Neither was a first-round pick, and Stout was not until Round 3. Both are going to be building blocks now.

