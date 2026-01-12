3 legacies being defined with San Francisco 49ers Wild Card win
In this story:
The San Francisco 49ers winning a playoff game is rather improbable, considering the state of their roster, and every game they win from now on is icing on the cake of a strong season. Three people are starting to gain notoriety that could change the perception of their carers moving forward, and the next few weeks could significantly change that as well.
Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy is proving that he is worth the contract extension. In a season where he missed a lot of time due to injury and threw too many interceptions while in a slump, Purdy also proved that he is going to be someone you want to have on your side moving forward. He is justifying his contract, and every game he wins from here on will only make it more obvious.
Purdy threw two interceptions that could have cost the team. However, he also made key plays when it mattered most. He came out hot and put up a quick touchdown, and finished strong, going 5-7 on the final drive with a game-winning touchdown. He has five playoff wins, and this one was on the road against a good defense. He is making a name for himself.
Robert Saleh
If there was a question whether Robert Saleh would get hired in this coaching cycle, it may be over now. Saleh put together a masterful game plan that shut down the Eagles' offense when it mattered most. He had timely blitzed and mixed up coverages consistently. This was with two linebackers who were not on the roster a few months ago, and a backup safety was benched in October.
Today, his defense was undermanned but held up stronger than a Vic Fangio defense. Saleh is starting to climb the ladder of the best historical defensive coordinators, not the best in the NFL.
Kyle Shanahan
This one should be obvious, but it is still worth saying. Shanahan has been in the playoffs five times. On every occasion, he has won a playoff game. In the first four, he has made the NFC Championship, so he has a chance to go 5-5 this year with a win this week in Seattle.
No matter how you break it down, 9-4 in the playoffs is impressive. Shanahan is great because he knows when to call the right play. The trick play to go up 17-16 was by far the biggest game-changing moment, and he was the man behind the call. He continues to climb the list of historical coaches and is one the best to ever do it without a Super Bowl ring.
Read More
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley