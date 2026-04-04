3 Prospects the San Francisco 49ers Should Avoid in the 2026 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers could go a lot of directions with the 27th overall pick. While a lot of different picks will cause different reactions, these may be the three picks that would end up being the worst for the team.

Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

Woods was a popular thought before the team added Osa Odighizuwa. Now, it feels like overkill to take a player who may not even be worth a particular draft slot. Woods has had a poor pre-draft experience after a junior season that did not live up to his sophomore campaign. He checked into the NFL combine with short arms that could limit him in the trenches. He also did not test as athletically as many expected him to. When you add in that the position is not much of a need beyond depth, it is hard to justify the 49ers spending a pick on him.

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Caleb Lomu, LT, Utah

Lomu would be drafted to be the left tackle of the future. However, his big questions come down to putting on playing strength and being a more effective blocker in the run game. So, the 49ers can take him for a year, he does not play at all, and then even in the future, he may not be that great of a left tackle, or at least worth the wait. If San Francisco wants to take a project left tackle that needs to sit, he should have all of the things that you cannot teach, and Lomu is missing too much. Perhaps Lomu could play guard, but he will bring immediate run game questions, so the ceiling is not that high. Kadyn Proctor from Alabama has more potential at guard and could be a better option at left tackle due to his physical traits. It is too risky to avoid the Day 1 impact.

Keldric Faulk, Edge, Auburn

Faulk is another player who would be overkill. He is going to get drafted high because of his size, power, athletic potential, and run defense floor. He is essentially the Auburn version of Mykel Williams. His upside comes down to what he can bring as a pass rusher. He has not flashed enough. San Francisco needs to keep building up the trenches, but if every player has the same role and playing style, it starts to get easy to defend things. The 49ers need to look for speed on the edge that would complement Williams, not replicate him.