3 Prospects the San Francisco 49ers Should Avoid in the 2026 NFL Draft
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The San Francisco 49ers could go a lot of directions with the 27th overall pick. While a lot of different picks will cause different reactions, these may be the three picks that would end up being the worst for the team.
Peter Woods, DL, Clemson
Woods was a popular thought before the team added Osa Odighizuwa. Now, it feels like overkill to take a player who may not even be worth a particular draft slot. Woods has had a poor pre-draft experience after a junior season that did not live up to his sophomore campaign. He checked into the NFL combine with short arms that could limit him in the trenches. He also did not test as athletically as many expected him to. When you add in that the position is not much of a need beyond depth, it is hard to justify the 49ers spending a pick on him.
Caleb Lomu, LT, Utah
Lomu would be drafted to be the left tackle of the future. However, his big questions come down to putting on playing strength and being a more effective blocker in the run game. So, the 49ers can take him for a year, he does not play at all, and then even in the future, he may not be that great of a left tackle, or at least worth the wait. If San Francisco wants to take a project left tackle that needs to sit, he should have all of the things that you cannot teach, and Lomu is missing too much. Perhaps Lomu could play guard, but he will bring immediate run game questions, so the ceiling is not that high. Kadyn Proctor from Alabama has more potential at guard and could be a better option at left tackle due to his physical traits. It is too risky to avoid the Day 1 impact.
Keldric Faulk, Edge, Auburn
Faulk is another player who would be overkill. He is going to get drafted high because of his size, power, athletic potential, and run defense floor. He is essentially the Auburn version of Mykel Williams. His upside comes down to what he can bring as a pass rusher. He has not flashed enough. San Francisco needs to keep building up the trenches, but if every player has the same role and playing style, it starts to get easy to defend things. The 49ers need to look for speed on the edge that would complement Williams, not replicate him.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley