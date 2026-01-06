3 Quick Concerns on the 49ers' Wild Card Matchup With Philadelphia

There was a chance that the San Francisco 49ers would've gotten a favorable matchup in the Wild Card round against either the Chicago Bears or the Carolina Panthers.

Unfortunately, and in typical 2025 bad luck 49ers fashion, they drew the Philadelphia Eagles. A few quick concerns come to mind about this tough matchup for the 49ers.

Cold weather

Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; A general view of the stadium during warmups before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The immediate standout concern is that the 49ers will be playing in cold weather. Playing at Lincoln Financial Field is already going to be alone with it being a chaotic environment.

But the real challenge will be the cold weather. Frigid temperatures never favor West Coast teams. It's also been an issue for Brock Purdy before, especially if it begins to snow or rain.

As of now, weather reports suggest it will be in the upper 30s in Fahrenheit with no rain or snow. Hopefully, the reports sustain by Sunday so that the conditions don't become increasingly unfavorable for the 49ers.

Eagles' defense is similar to Seattle's

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) celebrates a stop with linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) against the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Another concern is that the Eagles have a tremendous defense, and it's similar to Seattle's. The Eagles field a ferocious defensive line with skilled linebackers and a decent secondary.

They also have the brilliant Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator. The 49ers have struggled immensely against elite defenses this season. Fangio is sure to note what Seattle did to bottle up the 49ers on Saturday night.

It's also a toss-up as to whether or not the 49ers will have Trent Williams or Ricky Pearsall available. There's little reason to believe they will have improved success otherwise. At this moment, scoring over 14 points would be surprising to see from the 49ers' offense.

49ers' defense will struggle

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts hands the ball off to running back Saquon Barkley during first half action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 28, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last but not least is the obvious concern -- the 49ers' defense. They are mediocre on that side of the ball. They barely have any talent, and for how good Robert Saleh is, there's only so much he can do.

Now, the Eagles have been pretty inept this season on offense, so it does give the 49ers a chance. Jalen Hurts has been sporadic and downright awful this year.

Despite that, the Eagles still have a lot of talent on offense. They will probably sputter on one offensive series or two, but nothing more.

The Seahawks just provided them with a blueprint on how to dominate the 49ers. It's by running the football. Whether it's with Hurts or Saquon Barkley, the 49ers' defense will struggle to stop it.

And if they can limit them, they will simply drop back to pass it to Devonta Smith, AJ Brown, or Dallas Goedert. It's a significant talent mismatch that will be too much for the 49ers' defense to hold up against.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.

Read more 49ers On SI