Ranking 49ers QB Brock Purdy amongst NFC quarterbacks
Now that the final seven teams in the NFC are settled, it is worth wondering where Brock Purdy ranks amongst the best quarterbacks in the conference. Different factors can lead to postseason success, but nothing is more consistent than good quarterback play.
Who are the most dangerous quarterbacks on this side of the bracket?
Bryce Young
This will be the first postseason for Young and the Carolina Panthers, and experience in these moments goes a long way. Young has also been questionable all season, with some moments of success, but enough questions that he will need to prove himself.
Caleb Williams
Williams is in a scheme that helps him look more comfortable and when his skill players are all healthy, he has a dangerous supporting cast. However, Williams is another player with no experience here, and the offense already goes through lulls because of his inaccuracy and rushing passes.
Sam Darnold
Darnold is leading the one seed, but he has eight touchdowns and eight interceptions since Week 10. The Seahawks can win as many games as their defense keeps them in, but they cannot win shoot outs with Darnold playing like this. At least he has the first start jitters out of the way.
Jordan Love
Jordan Love has shown he can in the playoffs. However, his game is so hit or miss, and it relies heavily on big plays. It is not consistent enough to scare you. He is also ranked below three quarterbacks with Super Bowl experience.
Brock Purdy
Purdy is playing great, but we saw against Seattle that he can be limited against the best units, which is what we will see in the postseason. Purdy has played well in the postseason, but there are two quarterbacks who have what he is searching for and that is a Super Bowl ring.
Jalen Hurts
Hurts is tough to rank. On one hand, he is struggling and he is reliant on the pieces around him even when he plays well. On the other hand, he tends to play his best when the team needs him. Are we going to see more Hurts magic? Having two solid Super Bowl performances means he cannot be lower than Purdy.
Matthew Stafford
If Stafford is not the MVP it is because of Drake Maye, who plays in the AFC and has no postseason experience. This postseason is set up for Stafford. He is leading the best offensive attack, his defense is healty and he has the experience of postseason wins. He has to prove he is the best quarterback in the conference.
